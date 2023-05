The Fed Now Expects a Recession. 1 Supercharged Growth Stock You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

While there are signs of a rebound on the horizon, the Nasdaq Composite remains mired in bear market territory, still down 24% from its peak in late 2021. Macroeconomic uncertainty remains, as the Federal Reserve recently warned of a minor recession later this year. It's always darkest before the dawn, or so the old saying goes, and history suggests that the market rebound will most likely begin before the recession is even over. This suggests that the best time to buy stocks is now -- particularly in those companies that have continued to make progress in the face of the current economic headwinds.One especially compelling bear market bargain hiding in plain sight is The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD). The adtech pioneer is still down 43% from its peak, but a glance under the hood shows a stock that investors will regret not buying on the dip. Continue reading