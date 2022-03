The Fed Raises Interest Rates For First Time In Four Years

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.Setting interest rates in 2022 is akin to a high-wire stunt straight out of Mission: Impossible. Running interference is skyrocketing inflation in an economy still recovering from one global crisis (the pandemic) while shouldering the seismic ripples of the next (Russia's invasion of Ukraine).On Wednesday, the US Federal Reserve announced its plans to tackle the challenge, which include raising interest rates for the first time since 2018 and penciling in further increases later this year. An outcome that surprised no one, yet still managed to send equities skyward.