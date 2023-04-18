The Fed Says a Recession Is Coming: 3 Magnificent Growth Stocks to Buy Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Although the start of earnings season is coming into focus, one of the most important announcements of the year occurred last week. I'm talking about the release of the March meeting minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC). The FOMC is the polic-making body that oversees our nation's monetary policy.While most people have been focused on the Fed's language with regard to interest rates, it's what the FOMC had to say about the U.S. economy that should be raising eyebrows. As noted in the meeting minutes: For some time, the forecast for the U.S. economy prepared by the staff had featured subdued real GDP growth for this year and some softening in the labor market. Given their assessment of the potential economic effects of the recent banking-sector developments, the staff's projection at the time of the March meeting included a mild recession starting later this year, with a recovery over the subsequent two years.