|
18.03.2022 13:15:00
The Federal Reserve Is Raising Interest Rates: Here's Why It Could Boost Profits for Airbnb
The Federal Reserve is the central bank of the U.S. The institution is tasked with a twin mandate: Keep unemployment low and keep inflation under control. Progress on the first goal of lowering unemployment is going well. Businesses report they have too many jobs open and not enough people to fill them. Keeping inflation under control is the more pressing issue. Supply chain disruptions worldwide caused by the pandemic raise prices on everything from fuel to wages. To contain price increases from getting out of control, the Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!