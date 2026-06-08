Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
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08.06.2026 10:06:00
The Federal Reserve's June Inflation Forecast Is In, and It's Not Nightmare Fuel for Wall Street for the First Time in Several Months
It's been a history-making past month for Wall Street. We've watched the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) all gallop to fresh highs, as well as witnessed a rare changing of the guard at America's preeminent financial institution, the Federal Reserve. May 15 marked Jerome Powell's final day as Fed chair, with successor Kevin Warsh officially sworn in on May 22.Seemingly, nothing can disrupt the stock market's historic bull market rally, which has been powered by jaw-dropping spending on the artificial intelligence (AI) data center build-out.Fed Chair Kevin Warsh took the reins amid a rapid rise in inflation. Image source: Official White House Photo by Daniel Torok.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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