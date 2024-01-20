|
20.01.2024 13:31:00
The Fed’s favorite price gauge and GDP to give the latest reads on inflation and the economy
Inflation is slowing and the economy is still growing. What more could the Federal Reserve want?Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MarketWatch
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!