The Ferraro Law Firm Names Two New Partners and Hires University of Miami Assistant General Counsel as a Trial Attorney

MIAMI, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ferraro Law Firm announced today that it is naming James Ferraro, Jr. and Marc Kunen as partners, and hiring Natalia Salas as trial counsel, effective July 2020.

Since joining Ferraro Law in 2013, James Ferraro, Jr. has not only grown as a trial attorney, but has been instrumental to the firm's expansion into several high-profile mass tort areas, including, but not limited to, environmental litigation and pharmaceutical litigation involving harmful chemicals, opioids, and Zantac. Part of Mr. Ferraro, Jr.'s expansion initiative has involved representing municipal clients in both opioid and environmental litigation. Additionally, he has been involved in several multimillion-dollar verdicts and settlements. For example, in 2015, he served as co-lead counsel in Taylor v. Georgia-Pacific LLC (Miami-Dade County) and secured a $17,175,000 verdict. Mr. Ferraro, Jr. was also named to the list of "Top 40 Under 40" lawyers in South Florida. He currently sits on two different subcommittees within the Plaintiffs' Executive Committee in In re: Aqueous Film-Forming Foams (AFFF) Products Liability Litigation, MDL 2873.

Marc Kunen joined Ferraro Law as a law clerk in 2009, and was admitted to the Florida Bar in 2011. Since that time, Mr. Kunen has tried numerous cases and recovered millions of dollars in verdicts and settlements for the firm. Within the last year alone, Mr. Kunen has secured verdicts in the amount of $70,102,000 in Thornton v. GEA Mechanical Equipment US, Inc., $2,854,159 in Hernandez v. Union Carbide Corporation, and $9,000,000 in Moure-Cabrera v. Johnson & Johnson. Mr. Kunen's $70 million verdict in Thornton was the third largest verdict in the State of Florida last year. Mr. Kunen's $9 million verdict against Johnson & Johnson in February of this year was the first verdict against a talcum powder manufacturer in the State of Florida. Mr. Kunen has been named to the National Trial Lawyer's "Top 40 Under 40" for the last three years and has served on the Board of Directors for the Miami-Dade Trial Lawyers Association since 2016.

"Both James and Marc have exceeded my expectations. They are both instrumental in the current success of the firm and a cornerstone for its future. We are proud to elevate them to partner status," said Jim Ferraro, Ferraro Law's founding partner.

Ferraro Law is also is also pleased to announce the hiring of Natalia Salas. Prior to joining Ferraro Law, Mrs. Salas served as Assistant General Counsel for the University of Miami, in the areas of litigation, healthcare, data privacy, intellectual property, research, and technology transfer. From 2012 to 2018, Salas was Senior Counsel in the business litigation group of Foley & Lardner LLP, where she was recognized as a "40 Under 40" Outstanding Lawyers of South Florida. Mrs. Salas was the MDL law clerk for the Honorable James Lawrence King of the U.S. District Court, Southern District of Florida from 2011 to 2012. She also worked as a litigation associate for Coffey Burlington, P.L. from 2007 to 2011. Throughout her career, Mrs. Salas has litigated a wide range of complex commercial litigation matters through trial and appellate levels, including, but not limited to, healthcare, intellectual property, real estate, and government enforcement actions. Mrs. Salas is an experienced litigator who will represent plaintiffs in both Federal and State courts and provide trial support to trial lawyers, preparing major trial-level motions and memoranda, with an emphasis on multi-district litigation.

"Natalia has a stellar reputation as a litigator," said Mr. Ferraro. "She is a key strategic hire for Ferraro Law, particularly for our growing multi-district litigation practice. Her long track record of success and experience at the highest levels will greatly benefit our clients."

Established in 1985, The Ferraro Law Firm has recovered billions of dollars handling a broad range of complex tort lawsuits, including dozens of multi-million-dollar verdicts, and in the process has successfully participated in some of the most important and groundbreaking cases and appeals in Florida legal history.

