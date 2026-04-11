Here Aktie
WKN DE: HERE22 / ISIN: NET000HERE22
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11.04.2026 15:38:00
The Final Frontier Is Becoming Big Business. Here Are 3 Space Stocks to Buy Now.
The global space economy is booming, reaching $613 billion in 2025, as space-based advancements make the final frontier a massive opportunity for research and national security. According to McKinsey estimates, the space economy is projected to reach $1.8 trillion by 2035, representing a compound annual growth rate of over 11%.The space economy is becoming big business as the commercial sector advances technologies in launch services, satellites, imagery, and other key components needed to support space exploration. While investors are buzzing around SpaceX's pending initial public offering, there are three space stocks you can buy right now to invest in the growing space economy.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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