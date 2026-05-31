Here Aktie
WKN DE: HERE22 / ISIN: NET000HERE22
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31.05.2026 12:06:00
The Final Frontier Is Becoming Big Business. Here Are 3 Space Stocks to Buy Now.
There's no such thing as bad publicity... in space.In just a couple of weeks, SpaceX will finally IPO. Expected to price at a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, it promises to be the biggest IPO in history -- and one of the most wildly overvalued, too. The $18.7 billion in revenue SpaceX booked last year means SpaceX stock will cost approximately 94 times trailing sales -- not profit. (Unprofitable last year, SpaceX won't even have a P/E ratio.)Adding to investor distress, it's not even possible to buy just SpaceX because, before the IPO, Elon Musk merged both X and xAI into the company. As a result, if you want to own SpaceX next month, you'll have to pay for Twitter and Grok along with it.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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