The financial innovators of 2020 are revealed by World Finance with the announcement of its Digital Banking Awards

LONDON, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest edition of World Finance magazine is out now and comes complete with a list of the most impressive companies in the digital banking sector during the last 12 months.

With unprecedented disruption caused by COVID-19 the finance industry was thrown in at the deep end and needed to quickly adjust to continue serving customers now restricted by global lockdowns. The World Finance Digital Banking Awards 2020 selects the firms that rose to this challenge and excelled, allowing for a seamless shift in the rise of digital banking offerings.

Institutions – young and old – that have invested time and money in making sure that their products and services are in line with the demands of the modern consumer are celebrated. The awards encompass two distinct categories: Best Mobile Banking App and Best Consumer Digital Bank.

In the Best Mobile Banking App category, winners included EVO Banco from Spain and Banreservas from the Dominican Republic. EVO Banco is a 100 percent digital bank that recognises the current digital transformation can give many companies the opportunity to achieve greater efficiency and productivity. Banreservas were well-positioned to respond meaningfully to those in need during the pandemic as it had been preparing and improving its banking apps for some time.

In the Best Consumer Digital Bank category, winners included Bulgaria's Postbank and HBL from Pakistan. Postbank's Bank@Home campaign encouraged its clients to stay home and a fully remote process of applying for and receiving debit and credit cards was launched. And HBL's digital payment solutions are enabling its customers to enjoy a convenient cashless lifestyle.

These firms represent just a selection of the institutions revolutionising the digital banking space today. The World Finance Digital Banking Awards 2020 shine a spotlight on the companies that have risen up to embrace the future of banking.

To find out about some of the other winners, check out the latest issue of World Finance, available online, in print and on tablet now.

