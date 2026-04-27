RISE Aktie
WKN: 915677 / ISIN: JP3794400006
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27.04.2026 16:05:00
The Financial Stock That Wins Whether Interest Rates Rise or Fall
One of the big questions surrounding the United States economy in 2026 is what the nominated Federal Reserve chair, Kevin Warsh, will do about interest rates (in coordination with the rest of the Federal Open Market Committee). His predecessor, Jerome Powell, and the FOMC had begun lowering rates in late 2024, but they are currently keeping rates steady based on the economic metrics they are seeing. Will the FOMC be forced to keep interest rates elevated if inflation continues rising this year?Investors and Wall Street may spend countless hours trying to figure out this puzzle, but the smartest investors know that the best investments are one that manage to thrive with either low or high interest rates. One foolproof financial stock that will win no matter if interest rates are high or low is American Express (NYSE: AXP). Here's why the stock will be a strong one to own through the economic cycle.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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