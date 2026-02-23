The Market Aktie

The Market

WKN DE: A3E16Q / ISIN: AU0000306037

<
23.02.2026 15:30:00

The First 3 Stocks I'm Buying if the Market Crashes

First off, the market isn't crashing. But there's no telling when the next one could occur. It could be tomorrow, next year, or maybe even the next decade. There's no way of knowing for sure, and oftentimes, crashes come out of the blue. If they were foreseeable events, then it would be more of a gradual sell-off.Investors must be prepared for crashes because the market tends to recover fairly quickly. Take last year's tariff-induced crash, for example. From its mid-February all-time high to early April, the S&P 500 declined nearly 20%. Then, it recovered -- reaching fresh all-time highs in July! That's a quick recovery from a fairly sizable crash, and if investors weren't prepared, they missed some prime buying opportunities for some strong stocks.If the market crashes again, three stocks at the top of my list are Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). These three may not always be the best buys during a crash, but they are bound to emerge on the other side even stronger.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
