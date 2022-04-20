+++ Lernen Sie von den Besten. Am 29.04.2022 ab 10.00 Uhr bei der Welt der Finanzen. Jetzt kostenlos registrieren! +++-w-
20.04.2022 22:15:00

The First Bancorp First Quarter Earnings Increase 8.8%

The First Bancorp (Nasdaq: FNLC), parent company of First National Bank, today announced operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2022. Unaudited net income was $9.7 million, up $783,000 or 8.8% from the $8.9 million reported for the three months ended March 31, 2021, and represents a new quarterly earnings high mark for the Company. Earnings per common share for the period on a fully diluted basis were up $0.07 to $0.88 per share, an increase of 8.6% from the prior year.

"The First Bancorp enjoyed a strong start to 2022, posting a record earnings quarter," commented Tony C. McKim, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer. "Earning asset growth, in particular high-quality loan growth, continues to be a key performance driver as we transition to a post-Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") and post-mortgage refinance boom environment. We were successful towards that end in the first quarter with loan growth, net of PPP loans, of $79.2 million in the quarter, representing an annualized growth rate of 19.7%. Growth was centered in the commercial real estate and construction segments, along with loans secured by one-to-four family residential real estate. The pipeline of new loans in process remains robust. At the same time, low-cost deposit balances held steady in the first quarter, in a return to normal, pre-pandemic, seasonal patterns.

"Net interest income was strong in the first quarter. Higher interest income from the loan and investment portfolios combined with lower funding costs to produce a 17.3% increase in net interest income for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 compared to a year ago, and a 5.2% increase compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. Net Interest Margin was 3.24% for the first quarter of 2022, up from 2.99% a year ago. Fee-based business lines continue to produce favorable results, with wealth management income in the first quarter up 12.4% from the same period a year ago, debit card revenue up 14.1%, and service charge revenue up 29.7%. As expected, mortgage banking revenues continued to trend down from the heights of the past two years. Strong revenue along with controlled operating expenses resulted in an excellent efficiency ratio of 45.42% for the quarter, improved from 45.52% for the same period a year ago, and down from 55.61% in the fourth quarter of 2021, a quarter which was influenced by several one-time expenses."

Mr. McKim continued, "Two notable pandemic-related programs continued to wind down in the first quarter. As of March 31, 2022, PPP loan balances had been reduced to $2.6 million and we expect most of the remaining balances to be forgiven by the end of the second quarter. COVID-19 related loan modifications have nearly all been resolved, with $1.1 million in residential mortgage and consumer loan balances remaining in modification status at the end of the first quarter, representing just 0.07% of the loan portfolio.

"On January 31st we celebrated the opening of the Bank's eighteenth branch office in Brewer, Maine, and the new branch is building terrific momentum, while showcasing our true community banking culture. We are particularly grateful for the warm reception the people of Brewer have provided and look forward to being part of the community for many years to come."

FIRST QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

  • Net Income of $9.7 million is an increase of 8.8% from the quarter ended March 31, 2021, an increase of 1.7% from the quarter ended December 31, 2021, and is a new quarterly earnings record for the Company.
  • Pre-tax, Pre-Provision ("PTPP") Net Income (non-GAAP) increased 8.0% compared to the first quarter of 2021 and increased 26.5% from the fourth quarter of 20211.
  • Loans increased $59.7 million in the first quarter to $1.71 billion.
  • Low-cost deposits were steady, growing $1.2 million in the first quarter to $1.35 billion.
  • Net Interest Margin for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 was 3.24%, up from 2.99% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, and up from 3.00% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.
  • Quarterly shareholder dividend declared of $0.32 per share.
  • Tangible Book Value was $18.39 per share as of March 31, 2022, up from $17.96 at March 31, 2021, and down from $19.52 at December 31, 2021. The change from year-end 2021 reflects changes in the unrealized loss position on available for sale securities.

FINANCIAL CONDITION

Total assets at March 31, 2022 were $2.55 billion, up $21.5 million in the first quarter and up $111.7 million from a year ago. Earning assets increased $10.9 million during the quarter comprised primarily of an increase in loans of $59.7 million and a reduction in interest earning cash balances of $48.3 million. As compared to March 31, 2021, earning assets have increased $107.6 million centered in loan growth of $190.6 million, an increase in investments of $5.6 million, and a reduction in interest earning cash balances of $86.2 million.

Loan growth in the first quarter was concentrated in the commercial and residential portfolios. Commercial loans increased $38.8 million during the period, nearly all in the commercial real estate and construction sectors. Residential term loans increased $15.5 million and residential construction loans increased $4.5 million, while the home equity and consumer loan portfolios had decreases of $769,000 and $899,000, respectively. PPP loans totaled $2.6 million as of March 31, 2022, down from $22.0 million as of year-end 2021.

Total deposits at March 31, 2022 were $2.16 billion, up $35.2 million during the quarter, and up $205.0 million or 10.5% from March 31, 2021. Low-cost deposits were steady in the first quarter as a modest decrease in checking account balances was offset by increases in NOW and savings balances. Certificates of deposit increased $43.7 million while borrowings decreased $2.6 million, all in customer repurchase agreements.

The Company’s capital position remained strong as of March 31, 2022, with an estimated total risk-based capital ratio of 14.22%, and an estimated leverage capital ratio of 8.96%. The leverage capital ratio compares favorably to 8.63% as of December 31, 2021 and 8.54% as of March 31, 2021. The total capital ratio compares to 14.27% as of prior quarter end and 14.83% a year ago.

ASSET QUALITY & PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES

Asset quality remains strong and stable. As of March 31, 2022, the ratio of non-performing assets to total assets was 0.20%, down from 0.23% as of December 31, 2021, and down from 0.30% at March 31, 2021. Net charge-offs for the quarter were an annualized 0.05% of total loans, up slightly from the 0.02% of total loans experienced in 2021. Past due loans were 0.25% of total loans as of March 31, 2022, improved slightly from 0.26% of total loans at December 31, 2021, and improved from 0.37% as of March 31, 2021.

The provision for loan losses totaled $450,000 in the first quarter of 2022, compared with $525,000 for the same period in 2021. The allowance for loan losses stood at 0.92% of total loans and 312% of non-performing loans as of March 31, 2022, as compared to 0.94% of total loans and 277% of non-performing loans at December 31, 2021, and 1.09% of total loans and 239% of non-performing loans as of March 31, 2021.

OPERATING RESULTS

Net Income for the three months ended March 31, 2022 was $9.7 million, an increase of $783,000 or 8.8% from the three months ended March 31, 2021. On a PTPP (non-GAAP) basis net income for the period was $12.2 million, up $905,000 or 8.0% from a year ago. The Company’s Return on Average Assets of 1.56% for the quarter was up from the 1.54% posted during first quarter of 2021. The first quarter 2022 PTPP Return on Average Assets was 1.97%, up from 1.95% a year ago. Return on Average Tangible Common Equity was 18.25% for the first quarter of 2022, compared to 18.34% for the first quarter of 2021. The Company's Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP) was 45.42% in the first quarter of 2022, down from 45.52% in the first quarter of 2021.

Contributing factors to the Company’s operating results in the three months ended March 31, 2022 included:

  • Net interest income increased $2.7 million from the first quarter of 2021, an increase of 17.3%, and was up $924,000 from the fourth quarter of 2021. The increases in net interest income are attributable to earning asset growth, deployment of cash balances, and lower funding costs.
  • Net interest margin for the first quarter of 2022 was 3.24%, up from 2.99% for the same period in 2021, and up from 3.00% in the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • Non-interest income before securities gains or losses was $4.2 million, a decrease of $949,000 or 18.3% from the quarter ended March 31, 2021, and a decrease of $568,000 or 11.8% from the fourth quarter of 2021.
    • Revenue increased $132,000 or 12.4% from the first quarter of 2021, and increased $20,000 or 1.7% from the fourth quarter of 2021 at First National Wealth Management, the Bank’s trust and investment management division.
    • Debit card revenue increased $177,000 or 14.1% from the first quarter of 2021, and increased $97,000 or 7.3% from the fourth quarter of 2021.
    • Mortgage banking revenue decreased $1.5 million or 74.7% from the first quarter of 2021, and $387,000 or 43.7% from the fourth quarter of 2021.
    • Service charge revenue increased $100,000 from the first quarter of 2021, and was level with the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • Non-interest expense for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 was $10.7 million, up $776,000 or 7.9% from the quarter ended March 31, 2021.
    • Employee salary and benefit expenses increased $814,000, or 15.9% from the first quarter of 2021, and increased $385,000, or 6.9% from the fourth quarter of 2021.
    • Occupancy expenses increased $76,000, or 10.1%, from the first quarter of 2021 and increased $136,000, or 19.6%, from the fourth quarter of 2021.
    • Other Operating Expenses decreased $153,000, or 6.0%, from the first quarter of 2021, and decreased $2.7 million or 52.7% from the fourth quarter of 20211.

As mentioned above, the Bank had $2.6 million in remaining PPP loan balances as of March 31, 2022, and expects to receive forgiveness payments on most of this total in the second quarter. Net PPP origination fees of $1.1 million were recognized in interest income in the first quarter of 2022, and net fees of $137,000 have yet to be recognized.

DIVIDEND

On March 31, 2022 the Company's Board of Directors declared a first quarter dividend of $0.32 per share. The first quarter dividend represents a payout to shareholders of 35.96% of earnings per share for the period, and will be paid on April 22, 2022 to shareholders of record as of April 11, 2022.

ABOUT THE FIRST BANCORP

The First Bancorp, the parent company of First National Bank, is based in Damariscotta, Maine. Founded in 1864, First National Bank is a full-service community bank with $2.52 billion in assets. The Bank provides a complete array of commercial and retail banking services through eighteen locations in mid-coast and eastern Maine. First National Wealth Management, a division of the Bank, provides investment management and trust services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. More information about The First Bancorp, First National Bank and First National Wealth Management may be found at www.thefirst.com.

The First Bancorp

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

In thousands of dollars, except per share data

March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

March 31, 2021

Assets

 

 

 

Cash and due from banks

$

22,051

 

$

20,634

 

$

20,029

 

Interest-bearing deposits in other banks

 

18,427

 

 

66,678

 

 

104,602

 

Securities available for sale

 

313,015

 

 

320,566

 

 

294,537

 

Securities to be held to maturity

 

377,183

 

 

370,040

 

 

385,352

 

Restricted equity securities, at cost

 

5,402

 

 

5,365

 

 

10,105

 

Loans held for sale

 

400

 

 

835

 

 

3,522

 

Loans

 

1,707,348

 

 

1,647,649

 

 

1,516,772

 

Less allowance for loan losses

 

15,766

 

 

15,521

 

 

16,594

 

Net loans

 

1,691,582

 

 

1,632,128

 

 

1,500,178

 

Accrued interest receivable

 

9,737

 

 

7,544

 

 

10,847

 

Premises and equipment

 

29,137

 

 

28,949

 

 

29,985

 

Other real estate owned

 

 

 

 

 

401

 

Goodwill

 

30,646

 

 

30,646

 

 

30,646

 

Other assets

 

51,027

 

 

43,714

 

 

46,664

 

Total assets

$

2,548,607

 

$

2,527,099

 

$

2,436,868

 

Liabilities

 

 

 

Demand deposits

$

321,971

 

$

334,945

 

$

275,898

 

NOW deposits

 

658,151

 

 

655,061

 

 

541,684

 

Money market deposits

 

197,176

 

 

206,901

 

 

175,887

 

Savings deposits

 

371,294

 

 

360,185

 

 

325,758

 

Certificates of deposit

 

225,304

 

 

252,568

 

 

230,290

 

Certificates $100,000 to $250,000

 

329,790

 

 

258,211

 

 

343,805

 

Certificates $250,000 and over

 

54,853

 

 

55,426

 

 

60,235

 

Total deposits

 

2,158,539

 

 

2,123,297

 

 

1,953,557

 

Borrowed funds

 

133,712

 

 

136,342

 

 

229,648

 

Other liabilities

 

22,710

 

 

21,803

 

 

25,479

 

Total Liabilities

 

2,314,961

 

 

2,281,442

 

 

2,208,684

 

Shareholders' equity

 

 

 

Common stock

 

110

 

 

110

 

 

110

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

67,246

 

 

66,830

 

 

65,755

 

Retained earnings

 

186,324

 

 

180,417

 

 

163,659

 

Net unrealized gain (loss) on securities available for sale

 

(20,061

)

 

(1,718

)

 

219

 

Net unrealized loss on securities transferred from available for sale to held to maturity

 

(78

)

 

(87

)

 

(124

)

Net unrealized loss on cash flow hedging derivative instruments

 

 

 

 

 

(1,463

)

Net unrealized gain on postretirement costs

 

105

 

 

105

 

 

28

 

Total shareholders' equity

 

233,646

 

 

245,657

 

 

228,184

 

Total liabilities & shareholders' equity

$

2,548,607

 

$

2,527,099

 

$

2,436,868

 

Common Stock

 

 

 

Number of shares authorized

 

18,000,000

 

 

18,000,000

 

 

18,000,000

 

Number of shares issued and outstanding

 

11,024,086

 

 

10,998,765

 

 

10,983,258

 

Book value per common share

$

21.19

 

$

22.33

 

$

20.78

 

Tangible book value per common share

$

18.39

 

$

19.52

 

$

17.96

 

The First Bancorp

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

 

For the quarter ended

In thousands of dollars, except per share data

March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

March 31, 2021

Interest income

 

 

 

Interest and fees on loans

$

16,613

$

16,331

 

$

15,119

Interest on deposits with other banks

 

9

 

27

 

 

12

Interest and dividends on investments

 

3,911

 

3,641

 

 

3,822

Total interest income

 

20,533

 

19,999

 

 

18,953

Interest expense

 

 

 

Interest on deposits

 

1,625

 

1,518

 

 

2,198

Interest on borrowed funds

 

288

 

785

 

 

882

Total interest expense

 

1,913

 

2,303

 

 

3,080

Net interest income

 

18,620

 

17,696

 

 

15,873

Provision (credit) for loan losses

 

450

 

(1,950

)

 

525

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

 

18,170

 

19,646

 

 

15,348

Non-interest income

 

 

 

Investment management and fiduciary income

 

1,197

 

1,177

 

 

1,065

Service charges on deposit accounts

 

437

 

436

 

 

337

Net securities gains

 

2

 

1

 

 

119

Mortgage origination and servicing income

 

498

 

885

 

 

1,967

Debit card income

 

1,430

 

1,333

 

 

1,253

Other operating income

 

668

 

967

 

 

557

Total non-interest income

 

4,232

 

4,799

 

 

5,298

Non-interest expense

 

 

 

Salaries and employee benefits

 

5,937

 

5,552

 

 

5,123

Occupancy expense

 

829

 

693

 

 

753

Furniture and equipment expense

 

1,235

 

1,253

 

 

1,215

FDIC insurance premiums

 

218

 

224

 

 

199

Amortization of identified intangibles

 

17

 

17

 

 

17

Other operating expense

 

2,414

 

5,107

 

 

2,567

Total non-interest expense

 

10,650

 

12,846

 

 

9,874

Income before income taxes

 

11,752

 

11,599

 

 

10,772

Applicable income taxes

 

2,047

 

2,053

 

 

1,850

Net Income

$

9,705

$

9,546

 

$

8,922

Basic earnings per share

$

0.89

$

0.87

 

$

0.82

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.88

$

0.87

 

$

0.81

 

 

 

 

The First Bancorp

Selected Financial Data (Unaudited)

Dollars in thousands, except for per share amounts

As of and for the quarter ended

March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

March 31, 2021

 

 

 

 

Summary of Operations

 

 

 

Interest Income

$

20,533

 

$

19,999

 

$

18,953

 

Interest Expense

 

1,913

 

 

2,303

 

 

3,080

 

Net Interest Income

 

18,620

 

 

17,696

 

 

15,873

 

Provision (credit) for Loan Losses

 

450

 

 

(1,950

)

 

525

 

Non-Interest Income

 

4,232

 

 

4,799

 

 

5,298

 

Non-Interest Expense

 

10,650

 

 

12,846

 

 

9,874

 

Net Income

 

9,705

 

 

9,546

 

 

8,922

 

Per Common Share Data

 

 

 

Basic Earnings per Share

$

0.89

 

$

0.87

 

$

0.82

 

Diluted Earnings per Share

 

0.88

 

 

0.87

 

 

0.81

 

Cash Dividends Declared

 

0.32

 

 

0.32

 

 

0.31

 

Book Value per Common Share

 

21.19

 

 

22.33

 

 

20.78

 

Tangible Book Value per Common Share

 

18.39

 

 

19.52

 

 

17.96

 

Market Value

 

30.08

 

 

31.40

 

 

29.19

 

Financial Ratios

 

 

 

Return on Average Equity (a)

 

15.96

%

 

15.47

%

 

15.85

%

Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (a)

 

18.25

%

 

17.71

%

 

18.34

%

Return on Average Assets (a)

 

1.56

%

 

1.49

%

 

1.54

%

Average Equity to Average Assets

 

9.80

%

 

9.65

%

 

9.70

%

Average Tangible Equity to Average Assets

 

8.57

%

 

8.43

%

 

8.38

%

Net Interest Margin Tax-Equivalent (a)

 

3.24

%

 

3.00

%

 

2.99

%

Dividend Payout Ratio

 

35.96

%

 

36.78

%

 

37.80

%

Allowance for Loan Losses/Total Loans

 

0.92

%

 

0.94

%

 

1.09

%

Non-Performing Loans to Total Loans

 

0.30

%

 

0.35

%

 

0.46

%

Non-Performing Assets to Total Assets

 

0.20

%

 

0.23

%

 

0.30

%

Efficiency Ratio

 

45.42

%

 

55.61

%

 

45.52

%

At Period End

 

 

 

Total Assets

$

2,548,607

 

$

2,527,099

 

$

2,436,868

 

Total Loans

 

1,707,348

 

 

1,647,649

 

 

1,516,772

 

Total Investment Securities

 

695,600

 

 

695,971

 

 

689,994

 

Total Deposits

 

2,158,539

 

 

2,123,297

 

 

1,953,557

 

Total Shareholders' Equity

 

233,646

 

 

245,657

 

 

228,184

 

(a) Annualized using a 365-day basis for both 2022 and 2021.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain information in this release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP”). Management uses these "non-GAAP” measures in its analysis of the Company's performance (including for purposes of determining the compensation of certain executive officers and other Company employees) and believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide a greater understanding of ongoing operations and enhance comparability of results with prior periods and with other financial institutions, as well as demonstrating the effects of significant gains and charges in the current period, in light of the disclosure practices employed by many other publicly-traded financial institutions. The Company believes that a meaningful analysis of its financial performance requires an understanding of the factors underlying that performance. Management believes that investors may use these non-GAAP financial measures to analyze financial performance without the impact of unusual items that may obscure trends in the Company's underlying performance. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

In several places net interest income is calculated on a fully tax-equivalent basis. Specifically included in interest income was tax-exempt interest income from certain investment securities and loans. An amount equal to the tax benefit derived from this tax-exempt income has been added back to the interest income total which, as adjusted, increased net interest income accordingly. Management believes the disclosure of tax-equivalent net interest income information improves the clarity of financial analysis, and is particularly useful to investors in understanding and evaluating the changes and trends in the Company's results of operations. Other financial institutions commonly present net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis. This adjustment is considered helpful in the comparison of one financial institution's net interest income to that of another institution, as each will have a different proportion of tax-exempt interest from its earning assets. Moreover, net interest income is a component of a second financial measure commonly used by financial institutions, net interest margin, which is the ratio of net interest income to average earning assets. For purposes of this measure as well, other financial institutions generally use tax-equivalent net interest income to provide a better basis of comparison from institution to institution. The Company follows these practices.

The following table provides a reconciliation of tax-equivalent financial information to the Company's consolidated financial statements, which have been prepared in accordance with GAAP. A 21.0% tax rate was used in both 2022 and 2021.

 

For the quarters ended

In thousands of dollars

March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

March 31, 2021

Net interest income as presented

$

18,620

$

17,696

$

15,873

Effect of tax-exempt income

 

557

 

563

 

597

Net interest income, tax equivalent

$

19,177

$

18,259

$

16,470

The Company presents its efficiency ratio using non-GAAP information which is most commonly used by financial institutions. The GAAP-based efficiency ratio is non-interest expenses divided by net interest income plus non-interest income from the Consolidated Statements of Income. The non-GAAP efficiency ratio excludes securities losses and other-than-temporary impairment charges from non-interest expenses, excludes securities gains from non-interest income, and adds the tax-equivalent adjustment to net interest income. The following table provides a reconciliation between the GAAP and non-GAAP efficiency ratio:

 

For the quarters ended

In thousands of dollars

March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

March 31, 2021

Non-interest expense, as presented

$

10,650

 

$

12,846

 

$

9,874

 

Net interest income, as presented

 

18,620

 

 

17,696

 

 

15,873

 

Effect of tax-exempt interest income

 

557

 

 

563

 

 

597

 

Non-interest income, as presented

 

4,232

 

 

4,799

 

 

5,298

 

Effect of non-interest tax-exempt income

 

42

 

 

44

 

 

41

 

Net securities gains

 

(2

)

 

(1

)

 

(119

)

Adjusted net interest income plus non-interest income

$

23,449

 

$

23,101

 

$

21,690

 

Non-GAAP efficiency ratio

 

45.42

%

 

55.61

%

 

45.52

%

GAAP efficiency ratio

 

46.60

%

 

57.11

%

 

46.64

%

 

 

 

 

The Company presents certain information based upon average tangible common equity instead of total average shareholders' equity. The difference between these two measures is the Company's intangible assets, specifically goodwill from prior acquisitions. Management, banking regulators and many stock analysts use the tangible common equity ratio and the tangible book value per common share in conjunction with more traditional bank capital ratios to compare the capital adequacy of banking organizations with significant amounts of goodwill or other intangible assets, typically stemming from the use of the purchase accounting method in accounting for mergers and acquisitions. The following table provides a reconciliation of average tangible common equity to the Company's consolidated financial statements, which have been prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP:

 

For the quarters ended

In thousands of dollars

March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

March 31, 2021

Average shareholders' equity as presented

$

246,635

 

$

244,874

 

$

228,276

 

Less intangible assets

 

(30,919

)

 

(30,994

)

 

(30,989

)

Tangible average shareholders' equity

$

215,716

 

$

213,880

 

$

197,287

 

To provide period-to-period comparison of operating results prior to consideration of credit loss provision and income taxes, the non-GAAP measure of Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Net Income is presented. The following table provides a reconciliation to Net Income:

 

For the quarters ended

In thousands of dollars

March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

March 31, 2021

Net Income, as presented

$

9,705

$

9,546

 

$

8,922

Add: provision (credit) for loan losses

 

450

 

(1,950

)

 

525

Add: income taxes

 

2,047

 

2,053

 

 

1,850

Pre-Tax, pre-provision net income

$

12,202

$

9,649

 

$

11,297

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

Except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, statements contained in this release may constitute "forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results and events to differ materially, as discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Category: Earnings

Source: The First Bancorp

1 The Company incurred one-time expenses of $2.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 in conjunction with the sale of commercial loans, and subsequently released $2.3 million from the allowance for loan losses. The PTPP calculation factors out the ALLL release while including the one-time expenses, resulting in the large quarter to quarter change.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu First Bancorp Inc Mainemehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu First Bancorp Inc Mainemehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

First Bancorp Inc Maine 29,91 0,37% First Bancorp Inc Maine

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Ukraine-Krieg weiterhin im Fokus: US-Börsen mit Gewinnen -- ATX legt zu -- DAX im Plus -- Börsen in Fernost letztendlich ohne gemeinsame Richtung
Der heimische Markt notiert am Donnerstag fester. Der deutsche Leitindex verbucht ebenfalls Gewinne. An den US-Börsen dominieren die Bullen. Am Donnerstag präsentierten sich die asiatischen Börsen uneinheitlich.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen