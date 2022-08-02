The First Bancshares, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Beach Bancorp, Inc.

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBMS) ("First Bancshares” or the "Company”), the holding company for The First Bank ("The First”), announced today that it has completed its acquisition of Beach Bancorp, Inc. ("BBI”). Following completion of the acquisition, BBI’s subsidiary bank, Beach Bank was merged with The First, with The First as the surviving bank. This transaction has furthered the Company’s regional expansion plan by adding market share in Northwest Florida and acquiring a foothold in the Tampa market.

Pursuant to the terms of the merger agreement, holders of BBI common or preferred stock will receive 0.1711 of a share of Company common stock (the "Exchange Ratio”) (subject to the payment of cash in lieu of fractional shares) for each share of BBI common or preferred stock held immediately prior to the effective time. Each share of Company common stock outstanding immediately prior to the merger remained outstanding and was unaffected by the merger. Also, at the effective time of the merger, all stock options awarded under the BBI equity plans were converted automatically into an option to purchase shares of Company common stock on the same terms and conditions as applicable to each such BBI option as in effect immediately prior to the effective time, with the number of shares underlying each such option and the applicable exercise price adjusted based on the Exchange Ratio.

As a result of the merger, the combined Company now has approximately $6.7 billion in total assets, $5.8 billion in total deposits and $3.6 billion in total loans. The Company also now has 97 locations in Mississippi, Louisiana, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia.

About The First Bancshares, Inc.

The First Bancshares, Inc., headquartered in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, is the parent company of The First Bank. Founded in 1996, the First has operations in Mississippi, Louisiana, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The Company’s stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol FBMS. Additional information is available on the Company’s website: www.thefirstbank.com.

