BB Liquidatin a Aktie
WKN: 924821 / ISIN: US0936791088
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28.03.2026 08:02:00
The First Blockbuster Stock Split of 2026 Is Just Days Away. The Stock Skyrocketed 30,490% in 25 Years and Has More Upside Ahead, According to Wall Street
The world was very different back in 1999. The West Wing was one of the biggest shows on network television, and cable viewers were just getting hooked on The Sopranos. President Bill Clinton was facing impeachment, and Columbine became a household name for all the wrong reasons. Moviegoers were drawn into The Matrix, and the European Union (EU) adopted a single currency dubbed the Euro. The internet hadn't yet gone mainstream, and people who used it primarily did so via dial-up. However, the accelerating adoption of the internet was about to change things in a big way, though bust would follow boom. Online commerce had begun to set the world on fire, leaving a trail of would-be success stories in its wake. Priceline.com IPO'd in 1999 and became one of the unlikely survivors of the internet era, pioneering the online travel category. The platform allowed users to search travel deals and find discounts, introducing its "Name-Your-Own-Price" model that revolutionized the travel industry. The company eventually rebranded as Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG), became the world's largest online travel company, and is about to initiate the first blockbuster stock split of 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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