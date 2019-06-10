10.06.2019 13:37:00

The First China-CEEC Expo opens in east China's Ningbo

NINGBO, China, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The first China-CEEC Expo & International Consumer Goods Fair, as well as the 21st Zhejiang Investment and Trade Symposium kicked off Saturday, according to the Department of Commerce of Zhejiang province.

From a bottle of red wine to the world's most technologically advanced light aircraft, the fair is rich in CEEC goods. Upgraded to a national level, the expo has Greek added to the previous "16+1" participating countries to become a "17 +1" event. Greek Leonardo Constantine came to the expo with wine and olive oil, which he thought well cater to the huge consumption potential of China's consumption upgrading.

In addition to the 17 CEECs, Germany, France, Austria, Russia and Moldova also attended the expo, with 525 companies participating in the event in total, up from 257 last year. Eleven matchmaking meetings were held during the event, where 26 domestic purchasing teams and more than 3,000 buyers will seek deals and cooperation with exhibitors during four consecutive days.

Image Attachments Links:
http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=338028

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX verabschieden sich höher ins Pfingstwochenende
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchen vor dem langen Wochenende Zuschläge.

Nachrichten

pagehit

Online Brokerage über finanzen.at

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision *
pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.at!

Jetzt informieren

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  EuroStoxx 50  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB