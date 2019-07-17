The First Emerging Tech Connector In Vietnam - YellowBlocks - Announces 100 Global Partners In The Unprecedented Tech Cruise

HO CHI MINH City, Vietnam, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- YellowBlocks was founded in 2018 as the first emerging tech ecosystem connector for Vietnam. As the platform for collaboration for AI/ML, Blockchain, Cloud, BigData, IoT, AR/VR.., YellowBlocks is hosting an unprecedented event in Vietnam, The #Elite1010 Emerging Tech Cruise, with key stakeholders in the ecosystem. The event is taking place on July 19th, 2019 on the luxurious Saigon Sensation Cruise at the heart of Saigon.

For the last five years, Techboom has put Vietnam on the watch list of global firms. The tech ecosystem is breathing change and innovation, a new chapter for Vietnam begins. In addition to being a tech-outsourcing destination, Vietnam is hungry and ready for R&D, technology innovation, and advanced product development.

During the exclusive networking night, YellowBlocks will announce the list of 100 global partners featuring public sector, private sector, academic groups and tech startup community including global and local top names such as European Blockchain Hub, Startup Vietnam Foundation, SGInnovate, Viettel, Microsoft, Advantage Austria, Nhipcaudautu (The Business Review), Forbes, VnExpress, Topica, RMIT University, CIO Academy Asia, Saigon Innovation Hub, Schoolab.

David Lang - Key Advisor for YellowBlocks - shared, "After 40 years in the US and the last 12+ years of advising Fortune 100 companies on digital transformation, I come back to Vietnam at this golden time with a deep passion to elevate Vietnam to the world stage. If we can create a trusted-platform to connect all the players in the emerging technologies ecosystem, we can unleash the power of Vietnam. As the pioneer connector in Vietnam, YellowBlocks surely has caught my attention because of their global vision and local insights from Day 1."

Doan Kieu My (Kimiko), Founder of YellowBlocks, shared, "Our mission is to Connect the Connectors. Our vision is to become the gateway to Vietnam and the world for emerging tech ecosystem. This flagship event marks our commitment to bring our partners and advisors closer in the unprecedented format."

About YellowBlocks

Established in 2018, YellowBlocks is the first emerging tech ecosystem connector to provide consulting services in technology, business, and marketing for Vietnam, SEA, US, and Europe. We have more than 100 partners and 80 advisors globally, with an extended reach of 100,000+ audiences in the tech and startup space.

