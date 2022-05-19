The first-ever MTN DEW Outpost opens Saturday, June 4 at Doe Mountain in Tennessee.

The Free 9-Day Event Celebrates New Activities on Doe Mountain Including Expanded Trails Leading to 3,000 Acres of Unexplored Land

Public Activities Include an Archery Tournament, Scavenger Hunt, Flavor Adventure featuring Never-Released MTN DEW Flavors and More

PURCHASE, N.Y., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It's time for outdoor lovers to lace up their hiking boots and pack the binoculars as MTN DEW announces the opening of the MTN DEW Outpost on Saturday, June 4. Over eight decades after the beverage was founded in the hills of Tennessee, MTN DEW takes over the Adventure Center at Doe Mountain – the main entry point to 8,600 acres of rugged mountain wilderness that sits outside the town of Mountain City, Tennessee. Starting with an official flag raising on opening day, visitors can participate in a range of free outdoor and DEW® adventures, including the MTN DEW Outpost Flavor Adventure where consumers can try a variety of never-before-released MTN DEW flavors.

While the MTN DEW Outpost has a short-term presence at Doe Mountain, it leaves a lasting impact on the Mountain and surrounding community. Its opening marks a new era for Doe Mountain as MTN DEW funds new projects on the mountain, including an archery course and expansion of trails that open access to 3,000 acres of land previously unexplored at the Mountain. MTN DEW Outpost visitors can also enjoy a new mountainside overlook and viewing platform with an epic sight of Mountain City.

"MTN DEW Outpost honors DEW fans' bold approach to flavor and outdoor adventure," says Pat O'Toole, chief marketing officer, MTN DEW. "The mountain projects we've funded, along with the variety of activities we're offering fans, back our commitment to helping nature lovers access more of the great outdoors. In addition to mountain activities we're hosting, this is the first time we're offering fans the opportunity to try never-released flavors at the MTN DEW Outpost Flavor Adventure. Fans can sample six new flavors and vote for their favorite, helping MTN DEW decide whether any of these flavors will be released in the future."

"As Doe Mountain's popularity begins to increase during the start of summer, this is the perfect time for MTN DEW to revisit its roots and encourage those who are local or traveling to get outside and visit our mountain," says Shawn Lindsey, executive director, Doe Mountain Recreation Area. "The new programs and activities we can introduce as a result of the MTN DEW Outpost ultimately benefit tourism for the entire state of Tennessee."

The MTN DEW Outpost opens daily from June 4 to June 12, 2022, from 8 a.m. Eastern Time until dusk. The brand is providing complimentary mountain passes for daily visitors throughout the duration of MTN DEW Outpost, which provides access to Doe Mountain, all DEW-sponsored activities and the MTN DEW Outpost Flavor Adventure. Doe Mountain annual pass holders are welcome to visit the MTN DEW Outpost but need to register for all activities on-site. Visitors must be 18 years old or accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

Polaris, the official ATV partner of MTN DEW Outpost and global leader in powersports, donated four off-road vehicles to support development of the new mountain projects, including the Sportsman 570 Premium, Sportsman 570 Trail, Sportsman 570 EPS Utility and Sportsman 570 Touring. Following the event, these four vehicles will support Doe Mountain trail maintenance, construction and transportation needs for staff.

Fueling Outdoor Passions Through Doe Mountain Activities

DEW Nation and the local community are invited to attend an opening ceremony to kick off the nine days of outdoor exploration. Doe Mountain will also host an archery tournament on the brand-new archery course with prizes for first, second and third place in each class. For those who wish to journey around the mountain, MTN DEW will host a scavenger hunt each weekend (Saturday and Sunday) providing visitors the chance to win prizes like a limited-edition MTN DEW Outpost bottle of DEW. Only 750 bottles wrapped top-to-bottom in a camouflage label were produced, making these a must-have addition to any personal DEW collection.

Other activities for visitors include volunteer opportunities led by the MTN DEW Outpost Ranger to support Doe Mountain trails, archery practice, ecological hikes, and birding tours.

Visit the First-Ever MTN DEW Outpost Flavor Adventure at MTN DEW Outpost

The brand has something special in store for all of DEW Nation beyond the amazing experience for outdoor lovers. For the first time ever, MTN DEW offers the chance to sample six unreleased DEW flavors at MTN DEW Outpost, while supplies last. Recognizing that DEW Nation is passionate about exclusive offerings, visitors who participate in this rare tasting experience will have the opportunity to provide their opinions on flavors which could help MTN DEW decide on future flavor releases.

Meet the MTN DEW Outpost Ranger

The MTN DEW Outpost adventure begins with a warm welcome from Donovan de Leon, the MTN DEW Outpost Ranger who was selected and awarded this first-ever MTN DEW title from nearly 4,000 applicants. Donovan currently leads group tours for white water kayaking river patrols and managing nature walks for youth organizations in Oregon. For one week, he will be responsible for managing duties at the MTN DEW Outpost, like leading trail trim back and wildflower-planting volunteer activities for those looking to support trail expansion on Doe Mountain. In addition to a cash prize of $5,000 and staying in a tricked-out RV on Doe Mountain provided by RVshare, he will also sport a brand-new Polaris RANGER XP 1000 Premium courtesy of Polaris.

Stay up-to-date on the latest MTN DEW Outpost news by visiting www.MTNDEWOutpost.com and following @MountainDew on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About Doe Mountain Recreation Center

With a total land area of 8,600 acres, Doe Mountain Recreation Area (DMRA) towers above Mountain City, the seat of Johnson County, and spans nearly 10 miles from town limits south to Watauga Lake. The Doe Mountain Recreation Authority was established by the Tennessee State Legislature via the Doe Mountain Recreation Authority Act of 2012 to conserve the land, waters and wildlife on Doe Mountain. Toward that end, a Master Plan was adopted to foster economic development for the People of Tennessee by developing and operating a multi-use, family-oriented outdoor recreation area on 8,600 acres now commonly referred to as the "Doe Mountain Recreation Area."

Research conducted by The Nature Conservancy has identified the region as a globally significant biodiversity hotspot, a major North American corridor for plants, animals, and birds, and home to a network of watersheds vital to both people and nature. Doe Mountain is home to a network of former logging and mining roads that now serve as the recreation area's multi-use trail system. Inherent with any trail system, especially those which include an Off-Highway Vehicle use component, comes a responsibility to properly manage trails to reduce soil erosion and subsequent impacts to water quality. The DMRA has raised multiple private and government grants to identify and address trail erosion areas, close and/or re-route problematic trails and ensure adequate stream crossings are in place to protect the mountain's water resources. For more information, visit www.doetn.com.

