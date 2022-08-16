THE FIRST GREAT LAKES FREIGHTER BUILT ON THE GREAT LAKES IN NEARLY FOUR DECADES TO BE CHRISTENED SEPT. 1

MADE IN AMERICA: THE MOTOR VESSEL MARK W. BARKER

CLEVELAND

MEDIA DAY: AUGUST 31 (TOURS BEGIN AT 10 AM)

Credentialed media are invited to tour the newest ship to join the US Flag Fleet on the Great Lakes since the early 1980s! Talk to leaders of the Cleveland-based company of more than 100 years who built it, The Interlake Steamship Company, and meet the Captain and crew who will be at the helm of the 639-foot vessel (more than two football fields in length) just beginning her long life of service moving essential cargoes on the Lakes. Constructed on the freshwater shores of Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin, this ship is proudly U.S. built, U.S. crewed and U.S. owned and joins the Great Lakes' largest privately held fleet as its 10th working vessel.

Tours are an opportunity to scout live locations, shoot still photos and video B-roll for your coverage.

CHRISTENING: SEPTEMBER 1 (EVENT STARTS AT 10 AM)

Local, state and federal dignitaries will be in attendance at this historic event that culminates in the maritime tradition of breaking a bottle of champagne on the bow to ensure good luck and safe travels to the vessel and its crew.

Set-up for live shots will be permitted beginning at 7:00 AM.

WHERE:

FirstEnergy Stadium (Port Lot parking)

101 Erieside Ave.

Cleveland, OH 44114

*A digital press kit will be available the week prior to the event. Visual content, including drone video, graphics and coverage of the Christening will be made available the afternoon of September 1.

