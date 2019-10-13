The First Huion Tablet of Inspiroy Dial Series, Q620M was Unveiled at Hong Kong Electronics Fair

HONG KONG, Oct. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Huion Animation Technology participated in Hong Kong Electronics Fair 2019 to showcase its latest graphic input devices. The first Huion tablet of Inspiroy Dial series, as well as the winner of Taiwan Golden Pin Design Award 2019, Q620M was available there for users to have a firsthand experience.

Inspiroy Dial Q620M that features a dial controller will bring users a creative experience. Dial controller offer the shortcuts to facilitate the workflow and increase the productivity in daily work. Artists can use dial controller to fine-tune the brushes, adjust the canvas, pick the colors and undo every line that they're not satisfied with in the mainstream drawing software. While in the office, users might scroll through the articles as well as zoom in/out freely while browsing through the website. For video editors, they can even use dial controller as a video tool to pause or scrub through videos. Rotate it and explore boundless possibilities. Dial controller will redefine the way we create.

Apart from the dial controller, there are many other functions that will fulfill users' expectations. 266PPS report rate ensures a smooth drawing experience without any lagging or broken lines, and no matter how fast the users draw, pen movement can be captured instantly. 8,192 levels of pressure sensitivity enables every line input to be rendered more naturally as the width of the lines varies as the pressure applied to the tablet's surface changes. Furthermore, the combination of wireless connectivity and 20 hours battery life will not only free users from cable bundles, but also bring them better convenience for capturing inspirations. Unlike other digital products that remind the users of power charge only when the devices are almost out of battery, the lights on the press keys are created to indicate the consumption of power in real time, which will have users well-prepared for outdoor drawing without worrying about a dead battery.

As a professional supplier of graphic input devices, Huion is committed to offering better products to creative workers all around the world. For further details, please visit www.huion.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1009501/Inspiroy_Dial_Q620M.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1009502/Inspiroy_Dial_Q620M_2.jpg