The first information security ecosystem built by Vietnamese

HANOI, Vietnam, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Viettel Cyber Security Company, a member Viettel Group, launched a Managed Security Operation Center (SOC) service on a global scale capable of detecting, analyzing, responding, preventing and investigating traceability of information security incidents and ensuring security for IT systems. In Vietnam, VCS is the first information security company in Vietnam to have a complete security ecosystem researched and developed by Viettel's security experts.

The strong investment in cyber security follows Viettel Group's strategy of moving from a telco to a digital services provider focusing on creating a digital society in Vietnam.

Mr. Nguyen Son Hai - Director of Viettel Cyber Security Company said: "VCS wants to become the largest cyber security service provider in Vietnam, using Vietnamese human resources and processes and providing Vietnamese products to almost all large enterprises and organizations in Vietnam beside providing critical national infrastructure to the country."

Till now, VCS has detected more than 100 zero-day vulnerabilities - the largest number of vulnerabilities detected by cybersecurity companies in Vietnam. VCS has been acknowledged by Google, Facebook and Microsoft for many of these detected vulnerabilities.

With teams of over 200 top security experts (Top 3 BugCrowd, Top 66/100 Facebook security researchers, 41/100 Microsoft security researchers, etc.), Viettel Cyber Security affirms its leading position in cyber security in Vietnam. The company has built a product ecosystem for the cybersecurity field, providing services to the Government/ Ministries/ Agencies and large enterprises such as: Security Operation Center; Cloud Security ecosystem and Anti APT ecosystem…

As most technology companies are developing digital services, cyber security is a potential market in both Vietnam and the world. In Ken Research's assessment, Vietnam's information security market will reach USD 132.04 million, equivalent to VND 2,700 billion in 2020. In 2019-2023, Vietnam's market will grow by 14% per year, higher than the global average of 10.6%.

SOURCE Viettel Group