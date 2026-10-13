Agility Robotics Aktie

Agility Robotics für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: ARS000 / ISIN: NET00ARS0000

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13.10.2026 16:15:00

The First Pure-Play Humanoid Robot Stock Is About to Go Public. Here's What Investors Need to Know About Agility Robotics.

You're likely aware that the mainstreaming of humanoid, AI-directed robots is on the horizon. Indeed, CEO Elon Musk says Tesla's will begin mass commercial production of its so-called Optimus humanoid by the end of next year.

Tesla shares aren't an investment in advanced robotics, though. It's still first and foremost an electric vehicle outfit, and robotaxis feature as prominently as robotics do in Tesla's foreseeable future. And most other up-and-coming AI robot makers are either not publicly traded or aren't worth investing in, or aren't pure plays, either.

There may soon be one exception, however. A company called Agility Robotics -- maker of the humanoid robot called Digit -- will soon be going public. Here's what interested investors need to know.

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