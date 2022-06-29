THE FIRST STEP TO NEXT-LEVEL VIDEO CONTENT: THE NIKON Z 30 IS MADE FOR CREATORS

Whether it's a Hustle or a Hobby, You and the Nikon Z 30 Will Get it Done

MELVILLE, N.Y., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nikon Inc.'s newest Z 30 mirrorless camera is designed specifically for video content creators, vloggers and streamers. This small, lightweight, feature packed camera applies Nikon's expertise in all things imaging, giving creators the ability to easily produce the kind of video content that gets noticed.

With the Nikon Z 30, it's simple to consistently create professional-looking 4K UHD video to get the look you want, with sharp focus, beautiful blurred backgrounds and appealing audio- all on the first take. Swivel front-facing LCD and REC lamp? Got it. Mic input? Better low light performance? Of course. Even though it's got an affordable price and simple controls, the Z 30 is packed with more advanced features that level up with you, helping to take your content and your channel further.

"A real camera with interchangeable lenses is a big leap in a creator's personal evolution," said Jay Vannatter, Executive Vice President, Nikon Inc. "We want to support creators by taking the guesswork out of how to get the best production value, which helps them to take their creativity further and grow their communities."

Creator-Centric Features That Make Sense:

Front-facing Vari-Angle touchscreen-LCD lets you see yourself in the scene as you compose your shots, confirm the frame, adjust focus and make sure you are always camera-ready. The bright 3.0-inch high-res screen will also feel familiar with the ability to swipe, pinch and zoom through playback and menus, while it also tilts to easily frame unique angles from below the hip or from above.

lets you see yourself in the scene as you compose your shots, confirm the frame, adjust focus and make sure you are always camera-ready. The bright 3.0-inch high-res screen will also feel familiar with the ability to swipe, pinch and zoom through playback and menus, while it also tilts to easily frame unique angles from below the hip or from above. The Nikon Z 30 and NIKKOR Z lenses help you create soft, blurred backgrounds that are a hallmark of higher quality content. The main subject remains sharp, in order to draw your viewer's attention toward you or anything you want them to see, whether it's a face or prominent product shot.

that are a hallmark of higher quality content. The main subject remains sharp, in order to draw your viewer's attention toward you or anything you want them to see, whether it's a face or prominent product shot. Reliably fast and sharp autofocus keeps you in focus, precisely following as you move around the scene, with the added benefit of Eye Detection AF.

keeps you in focus, precisely following as you move around the scene, with the added benefit of Eye Detection AF. REC lamp acts as a tally light, illuminating on the front of the camera to confirm recording and peace of mind.

illuminating on the front of the camera to confirm recording and peace of mind. Higher quality audio enhances your content thanks to a built-in stereo microphone, plus an additional input for using a more powerful external stereo or directional microphone.

thanks to a built-in stereo microphone, plus an additional input for using a more powerful external stereo or directional microphone. Get it all in one take with more than two hours (125 minutes 1 ) of recording time, which is ideal for longer videos such as an extensive DIY.

with more than two hours (125 minutes ) of recording time, which is ideal for longer videos such as an extensive DIY. Superior low light performance gives you the freedom to shoot indoors, when it's cloudy or at night, for clear and sharp video, with minimal noise and fast focus. Even in low light, the full-time focus will continuously track you while walking with the screen in self-portrait mode. The ISO range goes up to 25600 for video and 51200 for photos, enabling sharp rendering of details and textures in lower light.

gives you the freedom to shoot indoors, when it's cloudy or at night, for clear and sharp video, with minimal noise and fast focus. Even in low light, the full-time focus will continuously track you while walking with the screen in self-portrait mode. The ISO range goes up to 25600 for video and 51200 for photos, enabling sharp rendering of details and textures in lower light. Sharp video quality at up to 4K 30P UHD with plenty of room to punch in, or Full HD up to 120P to easily create dramatic slow-motion. What you see is what you get, as the Z 30 captures 4K with no additional crop so you don't lose any of your frame.

30P UHD with plenty of room to punch in, or Full HD up to 120P to easily create dramatic slow-motion. What you see is what you get, as the Z 30 captures with no additional crop so you don't lose any of your frame. Get the look you want with the Picture Control Auto function, which adjusts the video settings according to the scene. There are also 20 different types of Creative Picture Controls to add creative flair to video, and eliminate the need for extra color grading.

with the Picture Control Auto function, which adjusts the video settings according to the scene. There are also 20 different types of Creative Picture Controls to add creative flair to video, and eliminate the need for extra color grading. Using Nikon's precise color profiling, scenes and skin tones are reproduced naturally and accurately straight out of camera, with a genuinely inviting vibe that's never cold or clinical.

profiling, scenes and skin tones are reproduced naturally and accurately straight out of camera, with a genuinely inviting vibe that's never cold or clinical. Record on widely available SD cards , which come in a variety of large sizes.

, which come in a variety of large sizes. Keep the camera running using an external USB-C power source, a great feature that can eliminate the need to swap batteries during a shoot. The camera also works with Nikon's free Webcam Utility streaming software to integrate for streaming or web conferences.

a great feature that can eliminate the need to swap batteries during a shoot. The camera also works with Nikon's free Webcam Utility streaming software to integrate for streaming or web conferences. Minimalist, lightweight design that is easy to carry and vlog with. This is the smallest and lightest Z series mirrorless camera ever made. The form factor and weight is made for content creation, vlogging and streaming. It's balanced and comfortable to hold for long periods of time and small enough to pack. Simple dials give you complete control of settings like aperture and shutter speed for a desired effect.

that is easy to carry and vlog with. This is the smallest and lightest Z series mirrorless camera ever made. The form factor and weight is made for content creation, vlogging and streaming. It's balanced and comfortable to hold for long periods of time and small enough to pack. Simple dials give you complete control of settings like aperture and shutter speed for a desired effect. Always connected to your phone (iOS or Android)2 for easy automatic transfer of images using the free Nikon SnapBridge App. If your workflow is editing and posting from your phone, you can also connect to wirelessly send videos from the Z 30 to your device. Using the app, you can also use your phone as a remote control to start and stop your recording, when you are in front of the camera.

Superb Still-Camera Features

Create better thumbnails and cross-promote posts for your other channels that drive to your video content using the Z 30. The 20 megapixel APS-C /DX-format CMOS sensor captures super-sharp and high-res still images, in any kind of light. Whether you're shooting a once in a lifetime landscape shot, a cooking close up , the Milky Way at midnight or a gorgeous portrait, users have the option to use fully automatic modes or get creative with advanced settings. The Z 30 is also incredibly fast, with the ability to capture people and pets at up to 11 fps3. What's more, if you love what you're seeing in the LCD, you can even snap a selfie while recording video.

Creativity Has No Limits with NIKKOR Z Lenses

The Z 30 is an interchangeable lens mirrorless camera that opens up an exciting world of possibilities with a wide array of NIKKOR Z lenses, from super–wide lenses for interiors, small spaces and landscapes, incredibly close macro for tiny details on products, or far away action with a telephoto lens. NIKKOR Z glass is specially designed to address the needs of video creators with silent operation, and by minimizing the breathing effect during focusing, while delivering gorgeously rendered colors for a true-to-life experience. Creators can choose a growing collection of more than 30 NIKKOR Z lenses, including:

NIKKOR Z DX 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 VR (included in all Z 30 kits, except when body is sold separately): The Z 30 comes with this extremely small yet versatile zoom lens, that's great for wide angles, especially when talking directly to the camera. It also features built-in VR (vibration reduction) image stabilization to help create smooth footage and sharp images, even when handheld.

(included in all Z 30 kits, except when body is sold separately): The Z 30 comes with this extremely small yet versatile zoom lens, that's great for wide angles, especially when talking directly to the camera. It also features built-in VR (vibration reduction) image stabilization to help create smooth footage and sharp images, even when handheld. NIKKOR Z DX 50-250mm f/4.5-6.3 VR (included in Z 30 Two Lens Kit): Lightweight long zoom lens option with built-in VR that's great for shots that require extra reach, such as sports and animals.

(included in Z 30 Two Lens Kit): Lightweight long zoom lens option with built-in VR that's great for shots that require extra reach, such as sports and animals. NIKKOR Z 40mm f/2 and 28mm f/2.8: Super-compact "walk-around" primes that are perfect for flattering portraits, casual shooting, travel and discrete street snaps.

Super-compact "walk-around" primes that are perfect for flattering portraits, casual shooting, travel and discrete street snaps. NIKKOR Z MC 50mm f/2.8: A fantastic macro lens lets you get closer to the things you love to get all of the details. Great for food shots, product shots, nature images and more.

Pricing and Availability

The new Nikon Z 30 will be available in mid-July 2022 in a variety of kit configurations; As a body only for $709.95SRP*, with a NIKKOR Z DX 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 lens for $849.95SRP*, or as a two lens kit with the NIKKOR Z DX 50-250mm f/4.5-6.3 for $1199.95SRP*. The camera will also be available with the NIKKOR Z DX 18-140mm f/3.5-6.3 lens for $1149.95SRP* starting in November. Nikon will also offer a Creators Accessory Kit for $149.95SRP*, which will include a SmallRig Tripod Grip, the Nikon ML-L7 bluetooth remote control, plus the Rode VideoMicro Microphone. A hot shoe-mounted Wind Muff for the built-in microphone will also be available for $9.95SRP*.

