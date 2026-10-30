The Fixed-Income Fork: The Critical Differences Between VCSH and SMB

VanEck Short Muni ETF (NYSEMKT:SMB) offers tax-exempt income from short-duration municipal bonds, while Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) provides higher yields through a massive, low-cost portfolio of investment-grade corporate debt.

Both funds aim to provide low-volatility income by targeting the shorter end of the fixed-income spectrum. However, they serve different roles: one focuses on the tax advantages of municipal debt, while the other prioritizes higher raw yields and broad diversification within the corporate bond market.

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from monthly returns over the available fund history (up to five years). The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.

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