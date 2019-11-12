The Flip Side Of The Coin: Le'Veon Bell Gives New York Its Payday

PURCHASE, N.Y., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Everyone loves a payday — especially Le'Veon Bell, the New York Jets running back who got his payday this NFL season. To pay it forward, today Bell teamed up with PepCoin by PepsiCo and showered New Yorkers with extra coin thanks to the new cash-back loyalty program. The program rewards fans for purchasing Frito-Lay snacks and PepsiCo beverages together by depositing money into their Venmo or PayPal accounts.

Bell started the day by driving a PepCoin armored truck around New York City, giving out money and reminding everyone that yes, indeed, PepCoin will give you cash back. Bell eventually revealed the location – The Vessel at Hudson Yards – and together with PepsiCo gave away $26,000 to fans. For those not in New York, fans can still follow Bell on Twitter and Instagram (@LeVeonBell) to discover ways to win.

"Paydays are about showing people they are valued, no matter what they do," said Bell. "When PepsiCo asked me to help give out cash to New Yorkers, I thought it was a great fit. I get to thank them for their support since I joined the Jets, and bring awareness to PepCoin, which is all about rewarding people's loyalty to the great products PepsiCo and Frito-Lay has to offer."

Rewarding consumers with real money is what PepCoin by PepsiCo is all about. Consumers earn money when they buy a 20-ounce PepsiCo beverage and single-serve Frito-Lay snack together (each specially marked). They simply need to scan the codes on the bag and under the bottle cap with their phone. Every time they accumulate $2, the money automatically transfers to their account with Venmo or PayPal. It's that easy: Buy, scan, cash in. The more you pair, the more it pays.

"With PepCoin by PepsiCo, we wanted to revamp the loyalty program experience and give consumers something they could get excited about — money in their Venmo or PayPal accounts to spend on absolutely anything," said Fauzia Haq, Senior Director, Marketing, PepsiCo. "We're thrilled to team up with Le'Veon and give consumers their very own PepCoin payday."

Consumers can go the classic Lay's-and-Pepsi route, or get a lot more creative. There are over a thousand pairing options, from Doritos Spicy Sweet Chili with Mountain Dew to SunChips Harvest Cheddar with Aquafina. Customers can create their pair from nearly 70 different PepsiCo drinks and Frito-Lay snacks, including brands like Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Lipton, Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Ruffles, Fritos, and SunChips. For more about this modern take on a loyalty program, including full rules and details, visit PepCoin.com.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $64 billion in net revenue in 2018, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 22 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. "Winning with Purpose" reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of the business. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-flip-side-of-the-coin-leveon-bell-gives-new-york-its-payday-300956792.html

SOURCE PepsiCo