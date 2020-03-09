The Flite Jacket Flies Onto Indiegogo InDemand After Raising More than Double its Crowdfunding on Kickstarter

MELBOURNE, Australia, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After raising more than double its original crowdfunding goal on Kickstarter, presales of the versatile new Flite Jacket from lifestyle brand Thin Air Global Pty Ltd are continuing on Indiegogo InDemand.

"We're very grateful for the support from our backers on Kickstarter, which helped us nearly double our initial campaign goal for the Flite Jacket," said Thin Air Global Founder Daniel Hooper. "The Flite Jacket is a must-have item for travelers everywhere that offers lighter packing, greater comfort and ensures you can carry your personal belongings securely – and at an affordable price."

Thin Air Global raised more than $21,000 for Flite Jacket, which is designed with soft polyester and spandex material that gives wearers an experience that is light, breathable and durable – and even has a UV protectant. The Flite Jacket features four zippered pockets specifically designed to securely hold important travel items including cash, chargers, passports, headphones and wallets.

Flite Jacket can also be folded so it fits inside one of its own zippered pockets, making it easy to store until its needed next – and reducing excess bulk in carry-on bags. The jacket has a hood, along with sleeve thumb holes for extra warmth and comfort. It is available in either black or grey and comes in men's sizes (Small to 3XL) and women's sizes (6/8 up to 22/24).

As an additional incentive for crowdfunders, Thin Air is offering a RFID (radio-frequency identification) protected passport wallet along with the jacket during crowdfunding. The slim wallet includes a neat size pen, two card holders and one boarding pass holder.

Hooper came up with the idea for the jacket while visiting a shop in Melbourne, Australia before taking a trip to China. With the Flite Jacket, Hooper set out to create a lightweight jacket that would be comfortable during flights – and practical for travelling between cold and hot climates.

"While the Flite Jacket was specially designed as a lightweight jacket for comfortable travel, we had activewear in mind, too…so it can be worn when jogging, exploring and playing sports, and for everyday casual wear," Hooper said. "As we continue crowdfunding on Indiegogo, we expect to reach even more crowdfunders who will enjoy the quality and features of this lightweight travel jacket."

For more information, or to purchase The Flite Jacket at an early-bird discounted price during crowdfunding, visit the Flite Jacket Campaign Page on Indiegogo InDemand.

About Thin Air Global Pty Ltd

Thin Air is a travel and lifestyle brand, providing practical and minimalistic items for travelling and exploring. The word "Thin Air" is being used to reflect a range of products that are light, practical and comfortable when travelling. The Thin Air brand is going to be continually launching innovative items in the travel category, with its second product launch planned in mid-2020. Visit https://www.thinairglobal.com/ for more information.



