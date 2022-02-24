|
24.02.2022 22:03:00
The following was published today by China Daily USA: Snow spirit echoed by President Xi's letter
NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- If ever Adam Foster, president of the Helen Foster Snow Foundation, could do with some reinforcement on the need for people-to-people exchanges, it came in late January in the form of a letter from Chinese President Xi Jinping. In the letter the president highlighted the work of the foundation and said he hopes that Foster and the foundation, based in Utah, will continue to follow the example of Edgar and Helen Snow.
Last year marked the 90th anniversary of Helen Foster's arrival in China. The accomplished journalist and writer helped convey a more accurate picture of China to the world.
Inspired by his great-aunt, Foster established the Helen Foster Snow Foundation in 2018 to continue her remarkable legacy of bridge-building, and he has never looked back.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-following-was-published-today-by-china-daily-usa-snow-spirit-echoed-by-president-xis-letter-301490174.html
SOURCE China Daily USA
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUkraine-Krieg im Fokus: US-Börsen mit markantem Rebound -- ATX verabschiedet sich mit Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt über 14.500 Punkten -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Markt konnte vor dem Wochenende deutlich zulegen. Der deutsche Leitindex befand sich ebenfalls auf Erholungskurs. Die US-Börsen präsentieren sich am Freitag stärker. Auf den Parketts in Fernost kam es vor dem Wochenende teilweise zu Gewinnen.