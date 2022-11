The Founder of Crypto Exchange FTX May be in Deep Legal Trouble

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Is FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried the Elizabeth Holmes or Bill Hwang of crypto?After fellow exchange Binance wiggled out of a deal to acquire the firm earlier this week (and backstop its massive losses), FTX finds itself seriously short on cash -- be it real dollars, cryptocurrencies, or otherwise. Worse, details are emerging that Bankman-Fried tapped users' assets to fund risky bets via affiliated quant trading firm Alameda Research, sources told The Wall Street Journal.