27.06.2024 18:21:00
The Founder of Dell Is Selling $1.3 Billion Worth of Shares. Should Investors Be Getting Out, Too?
Dell Technologies' (NYSE: DELL) stock price has soared 80% so far in 2024. Recently, Michael Dell, the firm's founder and CEO, announced his plans to sell 10 million shares of Dell Technologies stock, worth around $1.3 billion. The sale was to take place around June 6.When an executive, especially the founder and CEO, sells so many shares, investors might wonder if they should do the same.Ten million shares sounds like a lot, but looking at Mr. Dell's overall position shows that this sale represents a small percentage of his holdings. At the beginning of 2024, he owned 345 million shares of Dell, so the sale would represent less than 3% of his position.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
