The Fourth Grand Canal Culture and Tourism Expo Opened; "The Encounter of the Silk Road and the Grand Canal" Brings an International Art Feast

SUZHOU, China, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fourth Grand Canal Culture and Tourism Expo is held in Suzhou on Sept 22. This year's Grand Canal Culture and Tourism Expo includes opening ceremony, theme performance, night tour on ancient canal, theme exhibition, theme forum, interactive activities, etc., which shows the "water charm" of the Grand Canal of China comprehensively, tells the story of the Grand Canal of China to the world, and shows the elegance of the canal in Jiangsu.

With the theme of the dialogue between "the Silk Road" and "Canal", Jiangsu Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism has fully mobilized international cultural and tourism resources and invited countries along "the Belt and Road" to participate in the China- Europe Art Exchange Exhibition held by the Grand Canal Culture and Tourism Expo.

The China-Europe Art Exchange Exhibition brings together famous works of contemporary Chinese masters and the cultural and artistic heritage of European countries from the 17th century to the 20th century. It not only builds a platform for cultural and artistic exchange and creation between China and European countries, but also brings an art feast for visitors. This exhibition realizes the artistic exchange between regions and cultures, and creates a dialogue that transcends time and space between history and contemporary.

Since 2019, Jiangsu Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, based on the Grand Canal, has successfully held three Grand Canal Culture and Tourism Expos in Yangzhou, Wuxi and Suzhou with the theme of "Integration, Innovation and sharing". The total number of visitors has reached 376,000, and the online audience has exceeded 450 million, which has been widely concerned and praised by all sectors of society.

The Grand Canal Culture and Tourism Expo not only builds a platform for the integrated development of culture and tourism, a platform for the promotion of cultural and tourism products and a platform for sharing a better life for the cities along the canal, but also gradually becomes a landmark project in the construction of the Grand Canal National Cultural Park and a brand that combines the Grand Canal culture and tourism with great international and domestic influence.

SOURCE Jiangsu Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism Official Account