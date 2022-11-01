THE FREE* 170-CARAT NECKLACE THAT BROKE THE INTERNET

The Stunning 170-Carat Necklace That's Being Offered for Free*

RICHMOND, Va., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The last time Stauer offered its 170-carat Amethyst Maiden Necklace for free* it crashed the company's website. Our clients gobbled up more than 45,000 of them in the first two days, and we had thousands more orders lined up.

Now, for the first time in ten years, Stauer is again offering this spectacular necklace for free* to celebrate our 20th anniversary. This necklace is a knockout. Each rounded bead of genuine amethyst retains its own unique shape and just the right amount of translucence to let the light ignite its velvety, violet hues. With its whopping 170 carats of genuine amethyst, this necklace normally retails for $299.

Why are we offering this necklace for free*? It's been a crazy world for these past two years, but business has been good and we want to give something really special back. Call us the Ultimate Inflation Fighter.

Each gem is hand set on double-knotted jeweler's thread. The entire length secures with a .925 lobster clasp layered in gold. The 18" necklace (with 2" extender) hangs with the same weight and elegance as similar strands that sell for hundreds. All you pay is shipping and handling. Where other people give you free shipping, we give you free products.

Let's sweeten the deal even more: If you take advantage of this offer in the next five days, we'll give you $30 in Stauer Cash, good on any future purchase from our company. That's our Better Than Free™ Offer!

To take advantage of this incredible offer, call us 800-859-1843. This offer is CALL-IN ONLY! The first 682 callers will get this necklace for free*! Act now because supplies are limited.

* Free with payment of shipping and handling

#21463 Amethyst Maiden Necklace (170 ctw) $299 — FREE

About Stauer:

Stauer is the country's fastest-growing destination for precious gemstone jewelry, unique luxury items and vintage-inspired timepieces. American-owned and -operated, Stauer has sold more than 1 million watches, and purchases an average of more than 10 million carats of gemstones each year. By dealing directly with artisans and selling directly to customers, Stauer is able to keep costs low and pass the savings on. Stauer lives by its motto: Afford the Extraordinary.

Press contact: pr@stauer.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-free-170-carat-necklace-that-broke-the-internet-301665236.html

SOURCE Stauer Jewelry