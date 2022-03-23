|
23.03.2022 01:00:00
The Frontiers of Knowledge Award goes to Philip Glass for forging a unique musical style
The BBVA Foundation Frontiers of Knowledge Award in Music and Opera has gone in this fourteenth edition to Philip Glass “for his extraordinary contribution to musical creation and opera, with a major impact in the music history of the 20th and 21st centuries,” in the words of the award committee.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Banco Bilbao"
