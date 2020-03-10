The Future of Living: McCain Homes Debuts Accessory Dwelling Units That are Easy on Pocketbook, Planet

VISTA, Calif., March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- McCain Manufacturing, the maker of modular walls used in airports, hospitals and corporations across North America, has launched a sister brand called McCain Homes. The new brand, which produces affordable and environmentally-friendly modular, prefab accessory dwelling units (ADUs), was created in response to the demand for affordable housing.

"We're serving a critical need, which is to provide affordable housing at a time when there is a severe shortage," said Jeffrey L. McCain, founder of the company, based in Vista, California.

McCain's vision is to bring additional ADUs to the marketplace, allowing homeowners to add them to their properties as rental units or to provide independent living options for elderly parents or boomerang children. An added plus is the price tag: McCain's ADUs start at $153 per square foot, which is about 20 percent less than most traditional builds, and the modular homes can be built in one-third of the time, generally in 120 days or less. So, from $79,400, a family can have a turnkey, move-in-ready McCain Homes ADU installed.

The company's flagship product, the 500 Series Model, is a 490-square-foot unit with a living and kitchen area, a bathroom with a shower and space for a washer/dryer unit, and a bedroom that comfortably fits a queen-size bed. Additional units available include a 378-square-foot studio, two one-bedroom units ranging from 700- to- 742-square-feet, and a 1,022-square-foot unit with two bedrooms.

"Our ADUs are disrupting the traditional homebuilding space with prefinished pieces that can be put up in hours instead of weeks," McCain added.

Crafted from sustainable, modular walls that are made from more than 90 percent recyclable metals, the units are installed from start to finish by McCain's licensed team.

About McCain Manufacturing

Headquartered in Vista, California, McCain Manufacturing is the proud producer of McCain Walls and McCain Homes. With a mission to save time, money and the environment, McCain products provide cost-effective, reliable and sustainable solutions, while supporting emerging construction technologies and green initiatives. McCain proudly manufactures at its Vista headquarters in the United States of America. For more information, visit https://mccainmfg.com/.

