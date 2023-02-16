|
16.02.2023 17:00:00
The Future of Mine Face Mapping: Mine Vision Systems Launches the FaceCapture™ Mapping System
The FaceCapture™ mapping system delivers actionable insights in real-time to geologists making daily mine face decisions involving production, efficiency, worker safety, and ESG
PITTSBURGH, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Mine Vision Systems (MVS) announced the release of the FaceCapture™ mapping system (FaceCapture) to optimize decision predictability at the mine face. FaceCapture provides real-time insights at a level of precision not previously available while simultaneously reducing the geologist's time at the face by over 80%.
"Our engineering efforts have been focused on building a system that delivers the right information at the right time without disruption to existing processes," said Scott Thayer, MVS's Chief Strategy Officer. "FaceCapture integrates georeferenced 3D point cloud and high resolution images into 3D meshes that can be imported into mine plans through industry standard file formats, providing real-time information to geologists to help them make the decisions they were trained to make."
"FaceCapture empowers our customers to easily standardize on 3D data by adapting to existing surveying, geological, and geotechnical mapping workflows across the enterprise. We are grateful for the collaboration we have received from many of those customers to deliver this transformational product," said Mike Smocer, MVS's CEO.
MVS will be showcasing the FaceCapture™ mapping system at the MINEXCHANGE 2023 SME Annual Conference in Denver on February 26 through March 1, at booth 1574.
ABOUT MINE VISION SYSTEMS
Founded in 2015, MVS focuses on bringing vision-related technology and software algorithms to the resources mining industry. As pioneers in the underground 3D mapping space, we work worldwide to improve efficiency, safety, production and automation in mining through unmatched data collection and workflow.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-future-of-mine-face-mapping-mine-vision-systems-launches-the-facecapture-mapping-system-301744301.html
SOURCE Mine Vision Systems
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX schließt mit Verlusten -- DAX geht im Minus ins Wochenende -- Zinssorgen zügeln US-Börsianer -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende tiefer
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich im Freitagshandel mit Verlusten. Der US-Aktienmarkt zeigte sich mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen. Die Märkte in Fernost beendeten den Handel vor dem Wochenende schwächer.