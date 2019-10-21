The Future of Observability Starts with Cribl LogStream 2.0

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- .conf 2019 Splunk -- Cribl, the leading innovator of the Observability Pipeline, today announced the general availability of Cribl LogStream 2.0, delivering unprecedented visibility, control and value operating on customers' machine data.

"We operate in a multi-billion-dollar analytics market with almost no innovation happening at the ingestion layer," said Clint Sharp, co-founder and chief executive officer, Cribl. "Half of the machine data collected by organizations is waste, and the incumbent platforms provide no effective way to route low-value data to cheaper destinations. LogStream 2.0 fills a huge need. We make Observability viable for any organization, giving them newfound visibility and control while maximizing value from their existing tools, with consumption pricing that is accessible for all."

Cribl LogStream 2.0 is the only independent product on the market purpose-built for processing machine data in motion. The LogStream 2.0 approach to ingestion processing gives users the ability to implement an observability pipeline which can process data at Petabyte scale, with a new user console allowing management of up to a thousand worker nodes and True Consumption pricing. With Cribl LogStream, customers can unify processing across logs and metrics using their existing deployed footprint of agents to enrich, eliminate waste, and route the right data to log platforms, SIEMs, TSDBs, and data lakes.

Cribl was founded by a team of practitioners and big data experts who spent years designing and developing big data and log analytics solutions at Splunk. The team knows first-hand the struggles end-users experience purchasing and managing analytics systems at scale. LogStream 2.0 builds on the success of LogStream 1.0 which was released in August of 2018.

Cribl LogStream 2.0 benefits include:

Routing

Send data to multiple systems



Push data to the most cost-effective destination

Security

Sub-field encryptio



Hash data to preserve the uniqueness

Cost Optimization at Scale

Eliminate wasted ingest – often up to 50%



Gain new control over data-in-motion



Better license utilization – route better, sample, suppress



Improved operational efficienc



Petabyte-level scalability

Pricing

True Consumption Pricing brings a utility model to the observability world



Planning for peak is inefficient, often 30% higher than pure consumption



Pay only for what you use

Cribl LogStream 2.0, is available and can be downloaded from Cribl's website at https://www.cribl.io.

About Cribl

Founded with a vision of simplifying big data and log analytics at scale, Cribl is innovating the Observability pipeline. Led by a team of practitioners and big data innovators, Cribl gives users a new level of observability, intelligence and control over their real-time data. Cribl helps customers eliminate wasted ingestion, efficiently route low-value data, enrich data with business context, and secure data based on compliance and privacy mandates. It's time to reconsider your investment in log analytics, and it's time to control the cost with Cribl. Download a free trial of Cribl LogStream 2.0 today from Cribl's website at https://www.cribl.io

