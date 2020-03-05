The Future of the Gantry Robot Industry 2020-2025 - Market Dynamics, Value Chain Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Company Profiles

DUBLIN, March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gantry Robot Market by Axis, Payload, Support (End Effector and Robot), Application (Handling, Assembling & Disassembling, Dispensing), Industry (Automotive, Metals & Machinery, Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global gantry robot market (excluding the prices of peripherals, software, and system engineering) is estimated to reach USD 4.1 billion by 2025 from USD 2.9 billion in 2019; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6% from 2020 to 2025.



Computer Aided Design (CAD) and other software configuration tools have made designing and configuring a gantry system much faster and easier. Manufacturers are now offering customizable, pre-engineered systems that provide out-of-the-box performance and significantly reducing deployment time. The latest networking interfaces and communication protocols ease the attachment of peripherals, such as end-effectors and vision systems, to the gantry robot.



Gantry robots with support for robots (articulated and SCARA) to have higher growth during the forecast period.



Gantry robots with a payload above 350kg are often attached with an articulated robot and are mounted in either base, side, or top side. Gantry robots with a payload capacity between 51-350kg are used for the mounting of SCARA robots. Articulated and SCARA robots attached to a gantry system provides greater reach and flexibility without losing accuracy and repeatability. Due to the growing market for articulated and SCARA robots, gantry robots with support for such robots are expected to have faster growth.



Gantry robots in metals and machinery industry to account for the highest growth during the forecast period.



With the metals and machinery industry often posing a health hazard for workers, and the declining number of workers willing to work in dangerous environments, the gantry robot market in the metals and machinery industry is expected to grow at the fastest rate. For handling applications, gantry robots are often used for transfer and stacking tasks in sheet metal processing units. Gantry robots also perform cutting, deburring and welding of sheet metal and pipes. For large workpieces, gantry robots also provide the necessary reach for performing various tasks relating to the metals and machinery industry.



The gantry robot market in APAC is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Although countries like China have the largest market for industrial robots (which includes gantry systems) in the world, its robot density is still below the global average. With increasing labor costs, China is expected to deploy more robotic automation in its factories. Other countries such as Thailand and India are witnessing increased economic growth and offer a high growth market potential for gantry robots.

The need for cheaper robots in such developing countries is expected to drive the growth of the market for gantry robots in APAC during the forecast period. Although many countries in the APAC have a sizeable automotive industry, the penetration of gantry robots is lower compared to countries in North America and Europe. Hence, the automotive industry is expected to make the highest contribution to the forecasted high growth rate in APAC.

