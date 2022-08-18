The Future of Water Is Bright as Aquasight and Amazon Web Services Announce Partnership

Aquasight partners with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to bring digital transformation to utilities

around the world with its Intelligent Water Solutions suite.

TROY, Mich., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aquasight announces their official partnership with Amazon Web Services changing how the smart water industry will evolve in the 21st Century.

"Aquasight reached this milestone at an unheard-of speed, which is a testament to how well architected they are," said Patrick Keaney, Worldwide Head of Business Development for Water of Amazon Web Services at the AWWA 2022 ACE conference.

How Communities Are Benefitting

Utilities across the nation will benefit from this powerful partnership that will deliver advanced digital solutions to solve the most pressing water and wastewater challenges. By passing the rigorous AWS Foundational Technical Review, all six of Aquasight's Intelligent Water Solutions have achieved a very high bar on architecture and cybersecurity.

"As we look at the road ahead from where we stand today, we see endless possibilities to assist our customers in re-building the 21st Century Water Infrastructure for their communities," says Mahesh Lunani, Aquasight Founder and CEO.

In addition, Aquasight was nominated into the Public Sector Program at AWS. This allows Government and public sector organizations to receive best value when pursuing their digital transformation with Aquasight. This nomination validates the leading position of Aquasight's cloud-based solution suite in supporting the water sector around the world.

About Aquasight

Founded in 2015, Aquasight is a global leader in Intelligent Water Solutions. Aquasight has built a single artificial intelligence infrastructure for the entire water cycle. Their infrastructure is being used by 120+ communities with six plug-and-play solutions and can scale to any county, city, and township, regardless of size or service area. For utilities and engineering consulting firms, Aquasight is providing great economies of scale without needing to invest in digital infrastructure, resources, or algorithms. Their technology comes pre-built with over 100 capabilities and the system can integrate with any source and sensor configuration. Utilities can now do more with less: focus on their core competencies of treating water, protecting public health, taking care of physical infrastructure & serving the customers.

This partnership is effective immediately and Utilities can leverage the Aquasight/AWS difference by visiting this link -> https://partners.amazonaws.com/partners/0010h00001ieBZ8AAM/

