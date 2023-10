The game-changing role of ChatGPT on boards

SINCE its prototype was unveiled on 30 Nov 2022, ChatGPT is now the fastest-growing consumer application ever. Within less than a year, it has amassed over 1.5 billion monthly visits and 300 million active users worldwide. Its parent company, OpenAI, is currently valued at US$90 billion (S$123 billion). Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Business Times Zum vollständigen Artikel