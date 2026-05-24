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WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045

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24.05.2026 09:30:00

The Gates Foundation Just Sold All of Its Microsoft Stock. Is It Time to Panic?

Bill Gates and Paul Allen founded Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) in 1975 and built one of the world's most dominant companies. While Microsoft has evolved throughout the years, Gates stayed involved until 2020, when he left the board of directors.One of Gates' biggest legacies has been the Gates Foundation. This foundation has a trust that holds several major companies, but it made a jaw-dropping move during the first quarter: It sold all of its Microsoft stock.That obviously raises some red flags, but should investors start to panic?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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