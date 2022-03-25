The Gathering Spot Co-Founders Ryan Wilson and TK Petersen receive

The Phoenix Award, City of Atlanta's highest honor

ATLANTA, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ryan Wilson and TK Petersen, co-founders of The Gathering Spot, have received the city of Atlanta's highest honor — the Phoenix Award — for their contributions to the community through service and innovation.

Mayor Andre Dickens presented the award to Wilson and Petersen on March 19 at The Gathering Spot's six year anniversary gala, TGS: This is Six. "As co-founders of The Gathering Spot, a private membership club for diverse creatives, business professionals and entrepreneurs, Ryan Wilson and TK Petersen created the ultimate location for Black innovation, connections and experiences. With a mission to bring people together, The Gathering Spot directly serves the community by uniquely combining cause and culture. Collectively, they have established a new standard for entrepreneurship and inspired many around the world to think beyond conventional norms."

The Phoenix Award is the highest honor an individual or group can receive from the mayor of Atlanta. It recognizes outstanding achievements and service to the city, state, nation and world. Past Phoenix Award winners include Nobel Peace Prize winner Muhammad Yunnus, former Delta Airlines CEO Richard Anderson, five-time world heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield and Tyler Perry, journalist Monica Pearson, and rapper/media mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs.

About The Gathering Spot

The Gathering Spot (TGS) is a multigenerational collective of people committed to community and culture. Founded in 2013 by Ryan Wilson and TK Petersen, TGS began to build the future of community and reimagine how people connect with purpose. The Gathering Spot has always been about community and not space. Since the beginning we've intentionally forged connections and developed an ecosystem of creativity, collaboration and experiences that enhance the lives of our community. More than a private membership club, TGS' purpose is to build meaningful communities, curate amazing experiences, develop compelling content, create inspiring spaces and celebrate our culture through dining. What makes The Gathering Spot special is not the physical space, but the people within that build the community. With locations in Atlanta (2016), Washington DC (2021) and

Los Angeles (2022), TGS also hosts engaged communities through its Connected Cities program in Chicago, Charlotte, Detroit, Houston and New York, all future sites of The Gathering Spot.

