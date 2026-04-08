The General Meeting of Shareholders of Zug Estates Holding Ltd approves all proposals by the Board of Directors

The 14th General Meeting of Shareholders of Zug Estates Holding Ltd took place at the Theater Casino Zug today, with 220 shareholders in attendance. A total of 81.3% of the voting shares were represented. The shareholders approved all of the proposals put forward by the Board of Directors.

The General Meeting of Shareholders confirmed to distribute a total of CHF 25.0 million to shareholders for the 2025 financial year. The ordinary gross dividend subject to withholding tax is CHF 4.90 per series A registered share and CHF 49.00 per series B registered share. After payment of 35% Swiss withholding tax, a net dividend of CHF 3.19 per series A registered share and CHF 31.85 per series B registered share will remain. The net dividend will be paid as of Tuesday, 14 April 2026 (payment date).

All members of the Board of Directors nominated for re-election were confirmed for a further term of one year. Beat Schwab was confirmed as Chairman of the Board of Directors. Johannes Stöckli and Joëlle Zimmerli were re-elected to the Nomination and Compensation Committee.

In a consultative vote, the General Meeting approved the Compensation Report and confirmed the compensation for the members of the Board of Directors and Group Management.

By approving an amendment to the Articles of Association, Zug Estates Holding AG is introducing a capital band, thereby making its capital structure more flexible.

The 15th General Meeting of Shareholders of Zug Estates Holding AG will take place on 13 April 2027.



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