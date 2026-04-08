Service, Service, Service. Wir von BNP Paribas Zertifikate sagen "Ja" zu Austria. Sagen Sie "Ja" bei der Wahl für uns als Service-Anbieter des Jahres. -W-

Zug Estate b Aktie

Zug Estate b für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1J0M6 / ISIN: CH0148052126

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
08.04.2026 18:00:17

The General Meeting of Shareholders of Zug Estates Holding Ltd approves all proposals by the Board of Directors

Zug Estates Holding AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM/Real Estate
The General Meeting of Shareholders of Zug Estates Holding Ltd approves all proposals by the Board of Directors

08.04.2026 / 18:00 CET/CEST

Press release
Zug, 8 April 2026

The 14th General Meeting of Shareholders of Zug Estates Holding Ltd took place at the Theater Casino Zug today, with 220 shareholders in attendance. A total of 81.3% of the voting shares were represented. The shareholders approved all of the proposals put forward by the Board of Directors.

The General Meeting of Shareholders confirmed to distribute a total of CHF 25.0 million to shareholders for the 2025 financial year. The ordinary gross dividend subject to withholding tax is CHF 4.90 per series A registered share and CHF 49.00 per series B registered share. After payment of 35% Swiss withholding tax, a net dividend of CHF 3.19 per series A registered share and CHF 31.85 per series B registered share will remain. The net dividend will be paid as of Tuesday, 14 April 2026 (payment date).

All members of the Board of Directors nominated for re-election were confirmed for a further term of one year. Beat Schwab was confirmed as Chairman of the Board of Directors. Johannes Stöckli and Joëlle Zimmerli were re-elected to the Nomination and Compensation Committee. 

In a consultative vote, the General Meeting approved the Compensation Report and confirmed the compensation for the members of the Board of Directors and Group Management. 

By approving an amendment to the Articles of Association, Zug Estates Holding AG is introducing a capital band, thereby making its capital structure more flexible. 

The 15th General Meeting of Shareholders of Zug Estates Holding AG will take place on 13 April 2027.
 

Downloads:
Press release (PDF)

Important dates:
14 April 2026 | Distribution to shareholders (payment date)
20 August 2026 | Publication of half-year results 2026
02 September 2026 | Sustainability forum

Further information:
Patrik Stillhart, CEO
Mirko Käppeli, CFO

T +41 41 729 10 10
ir@zugestates.ch

About Zug Estates
The Zug Estates Group designs, develops, markets and manages properties in the Zug region, with a particular focus on centrally located sites that enable a variety of uses and support sustainable development. The property portfolio primarily comprises the two sites in Zug and Risch-Rotkreuz. The Group also operates a city resort in Zug consisting of the leading business hotels Park Hotel Zug and City Garden, plus a range of restaurants. The total value of the portfolio was CHF 1.94 billion as at 31 December 2025. Zug Estates Holding Ltd is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, Zurich (ticker symbol: ZUGN, securities number: 14 805 212).

Zug Estates Holding AG | Baarerstrasse 18 | CH-6300 Zug | T +41 41 729 10 10 | www.zugestates.ch


End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Zug Estates Holding AG
Industriestrasse 12
6300 Zug
Switzerland
Phone: +41 41 729 10 10
E-mail: ir@zugestates.ch
Internet: www.zugestates.ch
ISIN: CH0148052126, CH0148052118
Valor: A1J0M6
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2305386

 
End of News EQS News Service

2305386  08.04.2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Zug Estates AG (B)

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Zug Estates AG (B)

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Zug Estates AG (B) 2 390,00 0,00% Zug Estates AG (B)

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

05.04.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 14: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
05.04.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 14
04.04.26 KW 14: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
04.04.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
03.04.26 März 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Waffenruhe in Nahost wackelt: ATX schwach -- DAX fällt unter 24.000 Punkte -- US-Börsen schwächer erwartet -- Asiens Börsen schließen im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegt sich klar im Minus. Der deutsche Leitindex verbucht Verluste. Die US-Börsen dürften tiefer in den Handelstag starten. Die Börsen in Fernost gaben am Donnerstag nach.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen