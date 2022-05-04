The General Services Administration Goes Live with Kahua for Project Management

ALPHARETTA, Ga., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahua, a leading provider of capital program and construction project management software, announced that the General Services Administration (GSA) Public Buildings Service (PBS) has gone live with Kahua's enterprise-wide project management information system. GSA now has over 4,000 users and is growing to approximately 7,500 following a rapid deployment including 24 integrations with 10 unique systems and 2,400 migrations of existing data and projects.

Kahua's selection was based on a combination of functionality, extensibility, user experience and security.

GSA acquires space for the Federal agencies through new construction and leasing, and oversees the operations of more than 8,800 assets, maintains more than 370 million square feet of workspace for 1.1 million Federal employees. GSA needed a new solution to increase project team productivity, promote collaboration for more effective delivery practices, and improve project and program outcomes. In addition, GSA wanted to reduce the technology footprint and multiple logins across programming and budgetary systems. Kahua's selection was based on a combination of functionality, extensibility, user experience and security.

Kahua met the GSA's requirements by the:

Implementation of a modern commercial off-the-shelf project management information system (PMIS) that quickly evolved to fit the specific needs of the agency.

Management of a very large, diverse organization and portfolio.

Provision of an intuitive, easy-to-learn and performant user experience to improve productivity.

Electronic collaboration to facilitate effective project delivery practices.

Consolidation and integration of systems to eliminate duplicate entry.

Enabled real-time access to data and dashboards.

Appropriate FedRAMP Authorized security compliance and privacy safeguards.

"We are pleased to announce that we met GSA's ambitious timeline to implement Kahua for Government," said Scott Unger, CEO of Kahua. "GSA has a huge job as the country's largest public real estate owner. Kahua is proud to support GSA's mission to deliver value in a rapidly evolving and complex world."

Kahua

Kahua is a leading provider of capital program and construction project management software. Our purpose-built solutions for owners, program managers and contractors enable rapid implementation for quick time-to-value and user adoption. With the construction industry's only low-code application platform, our customers can easily customize existing Kahua apps or build and adapt their own to efficiently run their business. To learn more, visit https://www.kahua.com/ .

Media Contact: Kate Guzman

Kguzman@kahua.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-general-services-administration-goes-live-with-kahua-for-project-management-301539483.html

SOURCE Kahua, Inc.