The GEO Group Announces Date for Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) ("GEO") will release its second quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, August 6, 2020 before the market opens. GEO has scheduled a conference call and simultaneous webcast for 12:00 Noon (Eastern Time) on Thursday, August 6, 2020.

Hosting the call for GEO will be George C. Zoley, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Brian R. Evans, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Blake Davis, President, GEO Secure Services, and Ann Schlarb, President, GEO Care.

To participate in the teleconference on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 12:00 Noon (Eastern Time), please contact one of the following numbers 5 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and ask to be joined into The GEO Group’s second quarter 2020 earnings call.

1-877-250-1553 (U.S.)

1-412-542-4145 (International)

In addition, a live audio webcast of the conference call may be accessed on the Events/Webcasts section of GEO's investor relations home page at investors.geogroup.com. A webcast audio replay of the conference call will also remain available on the website for one year.

If you are unable to participate in the conference call, a telephonic replay will be available through August 20, 2020. The replay numbers are 1-877-344-7529 (U.S.) and 1-412-317-0088 (International). The passcode for the telephonic replay is 10146778. If you have any questions, please contact GEO at 1-866-301-4436.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200723005890/en/