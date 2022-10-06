The GEO Group Publishes Fourth Annual Human Rights and ESG Report

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO) ("GEO” or the "Company”) published today the company’s fourth annual Human Rights and Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) report. The report includes enhanced disclosures related to our Board oversight of human rights and ESG matters, employee diversity and training programs, corporate governance, and environmental sustainability, including updated metrics and statistics for the calendar year 2021, in accordance with the new Universal Standards of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI).

The report also highlights GEO’s continued commitment to providing enhanced rehabilitation and post-release support services through our award-winning GEO Continuum of Care® (CoC) program. During 2021, our CoC facilities delivered approximately 2.8 million hours of enhanced rehabilitation programming. The CoC program integrates enhanced offender rehabilitation, including cognitive behavioral treatment, with post-release support services to address basic community needs of released individuals, including housing, transportation, food, clothing, and job placement assistance.

GEO’s Executive Chairman, George C. Zoley, said: "The publication of our fourth annual Human Rights and ESG report highlights our continued commitment to respecting the human rights and improving the lives of those entrusted to our care. Our Board committee structure has been expanded to include two new committees. One dedicated committee to oversee Criminal Justice Rehabilitation and Human Rights matters, and another dedicated committee to oversee Cyber Security and Environmental Oversight matters. We also recently undertook a Human Rights Due Diligence Assessment. The results of this due diligence assessment have been incorporated into this year’s ESG report. Moving forward, we expect to evaluate additional human rights initiatives, including a future review of our Global Human Rights Policy and its implementation.”

A copy of GEO’s fourth annual Human Rights and ESG Report can be found at www.geogroup.com/esg and www.wearegeo.com/esg.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO’s diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care®, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care. GEO’s worldwide operations include the ownership and/or delivery of support services for 102 facilities totaling approximately 82,000 beds, including idle facilities and projects under development, with a workforce of up to approximately 18,000 employees.

Use of forward-looking statements

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and any such forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by reference to the following cautionary statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release and are based on current expectations and involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Readers are strongly encouraged to read the full cautionary statements and risk factors contained in GEO’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Form 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K reports. GEO disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005798/en/