The Global Application Gateway Market size is expected to reach $3.3 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 10.6% CAGR during the forecast period.

Trends, such as enhanced demand for protected networks and development in a multitude of application-layer attacks, are boosting and strengthening the application gateway market. Organizations adopt application gateway solutions for the protection of their network application layer. The advancement of data security solutions and the related benefits for all potential customers have defined the evolution. Application gateway providers try to simplify things so that companies can safeguard critical information and protect the company from future attacks.



An application gateway is an application program that operates between two networks on a firewall system, also recognized as an application proxy or application-level proxy. If a customer program connects to an application gateway or proxy, it links to destination service. In order to communicate with target service the client will negotiate with the proxy server. In fact, the proxy connects to the destination behind the firewall and acts for the customer to cover and protect computers behind the firewall on the web. This creates two connections: one between a proxy server and the client and the other between a proxy server and the target. When connected, all packet forwarding decisions are made by the proxy. Since all communication is carried out via the proxy server, firewall computers are protected.



In order to boost business activities and increase client base, organizations constantly introduce business products supported by cutting edge technologies. In the BFSI sector, technological improvements are making the industry a lucrative fraud target. Banking organizations require security products and services that are capable of protecting employees, assets, customers, branches, offices, and operations.



Based on Component, the market is segmented into Solution and Services. Services segment is further bifurcated into Integration & Deployment, Advisory & Consulting and Support & Maintenance. Based on Organization Size, the market is segmented into Large Enterprises and Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises. Based on End User, the market is segmented into BFSI, Retail, Manufacturing, Government & Public Sector, Healthcare, Telecom & IT and Others. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, Orange S.A., F5 Networks, Inc., Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Zscaler, Inc., Akamai Technologies, Inc., Aculab PLC, Kemp Technologies, Inc. and Citrix Systems, Inc. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Microsoft Corporation and SAP SE are some of the forerunners in the Application Gateway Market.



