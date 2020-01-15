NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Apricot Market: About this market

This apricot market analysis considers sales from conventional apricot and organic apricot. Our study also finds the sales of apricot in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2018, the conventional apricots segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as increasing the application of apricot in the production of various food and beverages will play a significant role in the conventional apricots segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global apricot market report looks at factors such as health benefits of apricots, launch of new apricot-based products, and increasing production of apricots. However, impact of adverse climatic conditions on apricot production, product recalls, and stringent regulations may hamper the growth of the apricot industry over the forecast period.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05831853/?utm_source=PRN

Global Apricot Market: Overview

Health benefits of apricots

Apricots are rich in calories, antioxidants, potassium, fiber, and iron. They are a good source of Vitamin A, C, and E. These vitamins play a significant role in promoting eye health by protecting them from damage caused by free radicals. They also contain antioxidants and high concentration of flavonoids which aid in neutralizing harmful compounds such as free radicals that damage cells and cause oxidative stress. Apricots are also rich in soluble fiber, which is crucial for maintaining healthy blood sugar and cholesterol levels. Thus, rising awareness of the health benefits offered by apricots will lead to the expansion of the global apricot market at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period.

Increasing popularity of plant-based food products

Plant-based food products are gaining popularity among health-conscious consumers globally. One of the reasons for the shift to a plant-based diet is the health and food safety concerns with animal-based food products. Plant-based diets offer numerous benefits; they provide more antioxidants and beneficial compounds than animal-based diets. They are rich in folate, magnesium, potassium, vitamin A, vitamin C, and vitamin E. They help in lowering the risk of cardiovascular diseases and other metabolic disorders. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global apricot market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading apricot manufacturers, that include ApricotKing, B & R Farms LLC, Dag Food Agricultural Products Co & Ltd., Fruits of Turkey, Agricultural Food Export, Kayisicioglu Apricot, Melissa's/World Variety Produce Inc., Purcell Mountain Farms, Sunbeam Foods, Sun-Maid Growers of California, and Traina Dried Fruit Inc.

Also, the apricot market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05831853/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-global-apricot-market-at-a-cagr-of-almost-4-during-the-forecast-period-300987395.html

SOURCE Reportlinker