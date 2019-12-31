The Global Automotive Detection and Ranging Sensor Market is Expected to Reach US $46,821.5 Million by 2024

DUBLIN, Dec. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Technology Trends and Opportunities in the Automotive Detection and Ranging Sensor Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering

The automotive detection and ranging sensor market have undergone significant change in recent years, with automotive detection technology evolving from short range object detection to long-range object detection. The rising wave of imaging, radar, lidar, and ultrasonic sensors is creating the potential for new detection and ranging sensor applications, which is driving the demand for the automotive detection and ranging sensor market.



In the automotive detection and ranging sensor market, various detection technologies, such as imaging, radar, LIDAR, and ultrasonic sensors, are used in blind-spot detection, adaptive cruise control, parking assistance, and pedestrian detection systems. Growing electronics content per vehicle, increasing demand for autonomous vehicles, and high investment by automotive OEMs for passenger safety are creating new opportunities for various automotive detection and ranging sensor technologies.



This report analyzes technology maturity, degree of disruption, competitive intensity, market potential, and other parameters of various technologies in the automotive detection and ranging sensor market.



The global automotive detection and ranging sensor market are expected to reach the US $46,821.5 Million by 2024 with a CAGR of 22.4% 2019 to 2024. Imaging sensors and RADAR are the major technology segments for the global automotive detection and ranging sensor market. The rising demand for object detection, high-resolution target separation, 3D detection, and 3600 object recognition technologies are driving the demand for the automotive radar market.



Development of long-range radar with high frequency, development of Lidar with non-moving parts, and compact size ultrasonic sensors are among the key emerging trends that are likely to increase the level of demand for the global automotive detection and ranging sensor market for the forecast period.



The study includes trends and forecasts for the global automotive detection and ranging sensor technology by application, technology, and the region as follows:

By Technology Type [$M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:

Imaging Sensors

By Type

Monocular Camera



Stereo Camera



Night Vision Camera

Radar

By Frequency

24 GHz



77 GHz



79 GHz

By Range

Short Range



Mid-Range



Long Range

Ultrasonic Sensors

By Type

Sonar



Object Detection

Lidar

By Type

Mechanical Lidar



Static and Flash Lidar

By Range

Short Range



Mid-Range



Long Range

By Application [$M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:

Blind Spot Detection

Adaptive Cruise Control

Parking Assistance/Pedestrian Detection

Others Applications

Automated Braking System

Lane Change Assistance

Rear Collision Warning

Traffic Signal Assistance

By Region [$M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World



This report answers the following 6 key questions:



What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth technology opportunities for global automotive detection and ranging sensor market?

Which technology segment/segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

What are the key factors affecting the dynamics of different technologies? What are the drivers and challenges of these technologies in automotive detection and ranging sensor market?

What are the business risks and threats to these technologies in automotive detection and ranging sensor market?

What are the new technology developments in automotive detection and ranging sensor market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Who are the major players in this automotive detection and ranging sensor market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?



Companies Mentioned



Continental AG

Robert Bosch GmbH

Aptiv PLC

Denso Corporation

Magna International

Valeo

ZF TRW Automotive

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dzcbe

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-global-automotive-detection-and-ranging-sensor-market-is-expected-to-reach-us-46-821-5-million-by-2024--300980093.html

SOURCE Research and Markets