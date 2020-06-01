The Global Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market is expected to grow by USD 2.50 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 1% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the automotive diagnostic scan tools market and it is poised to grow by USD 2.50 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 1% during the forecast period. Our reports on automotive diagnostic scan tools market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.







The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising number of vehicle workshops, increased adoption of electronics in modern vehicles and governing bodies mandating safety regulations. In addition, rising number of vehicle workshops is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The automotive diagnostic scan tools market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscapes



The automotive diagnostic scan tools market is segmented as below:

By Product

• PC-based tools

• Hand-held tools



By Geographic Landscapes

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies development of integrated vehicle health management as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive diagnostic scan tools market growth during the next few years. Also, development of self-healing cars and smartphone connectivity with automotive diagnostic scan tools will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our automotive diagnostic scan tools market covers the following areas:

• Automotive diagnostic scan tools market sizing

• Automotive diagnostic scan tools market forecast

• Automotive diagnostic scan tools market industry analysis"





