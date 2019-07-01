NEW YORK, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bacterial disease diagnostics help in the diagnosis of infectious diseases such as typhoid, malaria, TB, and meningitis, which are caused by bacteria. Our bacterial disease diagnostics market analysis considers sales from both instruments and consumables. Our analysis also considers the sales of the bacterial disease diagnostics in North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW. In 2018, the instruments segment had a significant market share. However, the consumables segment is expected to surpass instruments segments in terms of the market share at the end of the forecast period. Factors such as changing consumer demands will play a significant role in the consumables segment to dominate the market. Also, our global bacterial disease diagnostics market report looks at factors such as the integration of digital health in rapid diagnostics for bacterial diseases, a growing number of M&A, and the high prevalence of infectious diseases. However, limitations of electrophoresis systems, lack of accessibility to bacterial diagnostic tests in developing countries, and pricing pressure among vendors may hamper the growth of the bacterial disease diagnostics industry over the forecast period.





Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5791390/?utm_source=PRN





Global Bacterial disease diagnostics Market: Overview



Integration of digital health in rapid diagnostics for bacterial diseases



Digital health is increasingly being adopted in remote health monitoring and rapid diagnosis of bacterial diseases. The growing popularity of digital health is attributed to the technological advances in new diagnostic tools that are improving the accuracy of test results. Thus, the integration of digital health in rapid diagnostics will lead to the growth of the global bacterial disease diagnostics market at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.



High sensitivity and accuracy of chemiluminescence immunoassay



The growing need for detecting small bacterial molecules has resulted in the emergence of chemiluminescence immunoassays (CLIA). CLIA can analyze samples with higher accuracy compared with ELISA in much lesser time. CLIA consumes a smaller number of reagents to carry out assays; hence, the cost involved in this is much lower than its counterparts. Thus, the growing use of chemiluminescence immunoassay will have a positive impact on the global bacterial disease diagnostics market growth during the forecast period.



For the detailed list of factors that will drive the global bacterial disease diagnostics market during the forecast period 2019-2023, click here.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of a few significant players, the global bacterial disease diagnostics market is moderately concentrated. Our robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading bacterial disease diagnostics manufacturers, that include Abbott, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., PerkinElmer Inc., and QIAGEN Group.



Also, the bacterial disease diagnostics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5791390/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-global-bacterial-disease-diagnostics-market-at-a-cagr-of-almost-6-during-the-forecast-period-300878453.html

SOURCE ReportBuyer