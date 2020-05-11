The Global Body Temperature Monitoring Devices Market is expected to grow by $ 112.98 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Body Temperature Monitoring Devices Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the body temperature monitoring devices market and it is poised to grow by $ 112.98 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. Our reports on body temperature monitoring devices market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.







The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the frequent outbreak of epidemics, increasing availability of premium body temperature monitoring devices, and high levels of accuracy of digital thermometers. In addition, frequent outbreak of epidemics is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The body temperature monitoring devices market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscapes



The body temperature monitoring devices market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Digital thermometer

• LFT and TTI



By Geographic Landscapes

• North America

• Asia

• Europe

• ROW



This study identifies the increasing demand from airports for passengers screening as one of the prime reasons driving the body temperature monitoring devices market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing product visibility and accessibility through online retailing, and increased vendor participation will lead to sizable demand in the market.

"The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our body temperature monitoring devices market covers the following areas:

• Body temperature monitoring devices market sizing

• Body temperature monitoring devices market forecast

• Body temperature monitoring devices market industry analysis"



